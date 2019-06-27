AAC statement on UConn’s departure: We wish them well

UConn is officially leaving the AAC for the Big East in basketball and other sports, and the football program is being left stranded in the great unknown. Earlier today, the Big East formally welcomed back one of their former storied programs in a press conference. Once that news was officially announced, the American Athletic Conference issued its own statement regarding the decision by UConn. In a brief statement, the AAC wished UConn well moving forward and directed its focus to the exit process for the Huskies and the conference.

“The University of Connecticut has announced its withdrawal from the American Athletic Conference,” a statement from AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We wish UConn well.”

“We will next address the exit procedure mandated by our conference bylaws,” Aresco’s statement continued. “Our conference will continue to move forward in pursuit of its national goals in football, men’s and women’s basketball, and Olympic sports.”

It was previously reported the AAC will stick to 11 members in football following the departure of UConn after the upcoming 2019 season, which will be the last for UConn as a conference member. Other rumors have suggested schools like Army and BYU could be top candidates to join the AAC in some capacity, although the official public word from the AAC has done nothing to suggest that may be the case. For now, the focus is more on managing the exit process and getting UConn to pay its full buyout fee to the conference.

UConn appears to be heading toward life as an FBS independent as invites from the MAC and Conference USA do not appear to be in the mail.

Statement on UConn's conference membership. pic.twitter.com/UYuc4EKwdS — The American (@American_Conf) June 27, 2019

