AAC statement on UConn’s departure: We wish them well

UConn is officially leaving the AAC for the Big East in basketball and other sports, and the football program is being left stranded in the great unknown. Earlier today, the Big East formally welcomed back one of their former storied programs in a press conference. Once that news was officially announced, the American Athletic Conference issued its own statement regarding the decision by UConn. In a brief statement, the AAC wished UConn well moving forward and directed its focus to the exit process for the Huskies and the conference.
“The University of Connecticut has announced its withdrawal from the American Athletic Conference,” a statement from AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We wish UConn well.”
“We will next address the exit procedure mandated by our conference bylaws,” Aresco’s statement continued. “Our conference will continue to move forward in pursuit of its national goals in football, men’s and women’s basketball, and Olympic sports.”
It was previously reported the AAC will stick to 11 members in football following the departure of UConn after the upcoming 2019 season, which will be the last for UConn as a conference member. Other rumors have suggested schools like Army and BYU could be top candidates to join the AAC in some capacity, although the official public word from the AAC has done nothing to suggest that may be the case. For now, the focus is more on managing the exit process and getting UConn to pay its full buyout fee to the conference.
UConn appears to be heading toward life as an FBS independent as invites from the MAC and Conference USA do not appear to be in the mail.
At this point, Notre Dame is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the status of one of its starting interior offensive linemen for the upcoming season.
According to both the Irish Sports Daily and the South Bend Tribune, Aaron Banks underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage in one of his feet at some point last week. The former website reports that the foot was broken and repaired by Notre Dame orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Ratigan; how it was broken is also an unknown.
It’s expected, though, that the offensive lineman will be ready to participate at some point during summer camp. Barring something unexpected, Banks should be 100-percent healthy for the 2019 opener against Louisville Sept. 2.
Banks played in all 13 games as a true sophomore during the Fighting Irish’s run to the 2018 College Football Playoff, starting the last six because of an injury to fifth-year senior Alex Bars. Based on how the latter half of the 2018 season played out, Banks has been Sharpied in as Notre Dame’s starter at left guard in the run-up to the upcoming season.
That certainly didn’t take long.
In November of last year, 2019 prospect Skyler Meyers committed to Wisconsin; a month later, the Missouri linebacker put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period and signed with the Badgers. While he hadn’t yet enrolled in classes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Meyers had moved to Madison earlier this month ahead of joining his new teammates for the start of summer camp month after next.
Instead of that, Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network first reported, Meyers has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
It’s unclear why Meyers has opted to, at the very least, seriously consider leaving UW.
The surprising move also comes a couple of days after a rather glowing profile of Meyer and the recruiting process that led him to Madison was published by The Athletic.
Meyers was a three-star member of UW’s 2019 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Missouri and the No. 92 outside linebacker in the country.
Per 247Sports.com, Wisconsin was the only Power Five school to offer Meyers a scholarship. Just five other FBS programs — the three service academies in Air Force, Army and Navy, as well as Colorado State and Wyoming — offered the Blue Springs high schooler during the 2019 cycle.
It appears Mike Locksley‘s Maryland program will realize an immediate return on another of its offseason transfer additions.
When Sean Savoy transferred into the Maryland program from Virginia Tech in January of this year, it was thought that he would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. However, 247Sports.com is reporting that the erstwhile wide receiver has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play for the Terrapins in 2019.
There was no specific reason given for the decision, although Savoy’s older brother was shot and killed in October of 2017. There’s also been no official confirmation from the football program, for what it’s worth.
Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman for the Hokies, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories that season.
This past season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played in 2018. Savoy announced his decision to transfer from Tech in November of last year.
With the Terrapins, it’s expected Savoy, who will have three years to play two seasons in College Park, will move from receiver to defensive back.
The most recent college football player to cannonball into the portal is far from a surprising entrant.
In late June, amidst an investigation into allegations of an alleged assault involving a female in the spring of 2018, Georgia announced that Jeremiah Holloman had been dismissed from Kirby Smart‘s football program. Less than a week later, an UGA official has confirmed that Holloman has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, which allows other schools to contact him without receiving permission from his current university.
“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” a statement from the head coach confirming the wide receiver’s dismissal began. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”
The incident in question reportedly was after Georgia’s spring game in 2018, with the alleged victim claiming she was choked by Holloman during an argument. As the police report indicated, Holloman was restrained by his brother, but Holloman allegedly punched the alleged victim in the face. The alleged victim received stitches for her wounds but did not initially reveal the true cause of the injury. Holloman reportedly told police the unidentified female sent him threatening messages suggesting someone would get him.
This past season as a sophomore, Holloman was third on the Bulldogs in touchdown receptions (five), fourth in receiving yards (418) and fifth in receptions (24). His 17.4 yards per catch was also tops on the team.