Iowa unveils new alternate all-yellow uniform

The Iowa Hawkeyes are joining the all-yellow uniform fad in college football that has victimized programs such as West Virginia, Southern Miss and even Michigan. The Hawkeyes will wear a brand new all-yellow uniform for their home game against Penn State on October 12. Iowa showed off the new uniform in a video posted on their Twitter account Thursday evening.
Iowa is marketing the new uniform as a gold. Make no mistake. These are yellow uniforms.
One aspect of the uniform design that stands out is the black wing-like design on the shoulders. This harkens back to Iowa’s past uniforms. It was very much a 1990s design for the brief period of time they were in use, but they were unique and made Iowa a little more distinguishable from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And since Iowa isn’t placing the Iowa logo on one side of the front of the jersey here as they did in 1994, this is a nice touch to bring back the wings on the shoulders. Maybe that can become a recurring staple of Iowa’s uniforms moving forward, and not just for these all-yellow uniforms.
Even the helmet is getting a dash of yellow with a yellow facemask replacing the typical black facemask. This is another solid choice for Iowa here, and one that should probably remain as a main feature.
For now, it appears this uniform will be worn just for one game, although we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of seeing the yellow jersey again during the 2019 season if it is well-received.
What do you think about Iowa’s all-yellow uniform design?
Imagine being declared a national champion without getting a chance to play in a bowl game. In an age long before having over 40 bowl games on the postseason schedule, this oddity happened to the UCLA Bruins in 1954. After an undefeated regular season, UCLA was prevented from playing in the Rose Bowl as champions of the Pacific Coast Conference (the earlier form of what we know as the Pac-12 today) because of an old rule that did not allow a team to play in the Rose Bowl in consecutive seasons.
It didn’t matter that UCLA ran the table of a 9-0 schedule and outscored their opponents 367-40. It didn’t matter that UCLA dominated USC, who did play in the Rose Bowl, by a score of 34-0. It didn’t matter that UCLA defeated the reigning national champions from Maryland in a regular season game in October. It didn’t matter that No. 1 Ohio State was the Big Ten representative playing in the Rose Bowl, which would have given the Rose Bowl a true national championship game. The rules were the rules, and UCLA didn’t have any other bowl game to participate in at the time. As a result, UCLA claimed the national championship in a handful of polls, including the coaches poll. Ohio State, following their victory over USC in the Rose Bowl, was crowned the AP national champion.
It has been a long time since the UCLA Bruins ruled the college football world. The hiring of Chip Kelly generated some buzz for the program as Bruin fans began to envision a rise for the program similar to what Kelly experienced at Oregon as a national championship contending program. Since staking a claim to a national championship in the 1954 season, the Bruins have finished in the top 10 of the final AP standings just 12 times. The last time the UCLA program played in one of the current New Years Six bowl games was in the 1998 season’s Rose Bowl, and the last victory in a major bowl game came the previous season in the Cotton Bowl.
Perhaps there was good karma working for UCLA in 1954 as this was the season the Bruins officially unveiled their signature powder blue uniforms, a look that remains in place today. Head coach Red Sanders had his first and only undefeated season as a head coach, but the matchup the college football universe deserved to see was prohibited from happening because of archaic bowl game rules with the Rose Bowl. Thank goodness we never have to settle for such idiocy anymore.
Last National Title Season: 1954 (64 years and counting)
Who was President?
Dwight D. Eisenhower was in his second year in office at the White House. Eisenhower had a long run in the White House to go for the next handful of years, with Richard Nixon as his Vice President. Nixon, of course, would have a bit more influence in the college football world years later. As for our current Commander-In-Chief, Donald Trump was just eight years old in the Queens borough of New York City.
What was on TV?
In 1954, there were not a ton of TV options, so you were stuck with the three big networks. But for the first time, you could watch the Rose Parade in color thanks to NBC’s brand new state-of-the-art mobile color TV studio. The parade’s broadcast becomes a huge advertising opportunity for RCA, which made sure their color TV sets were in accessible areas to show off the latest and greatest in television viewing. RCA was trying to push their new big screen TV sets, bringing 15-inch color sets to the market for the first time.
This year also marked the first time you could watch the Miss America Beauty Contest on TV. A total of 27 million tuned in to watch.
Among the notable shows on the air in 1954 include “Adventures of Superman,” “American Bandstand,” “Candid Camera,” “Dragnet,” “Howdy Doody,” “I Love Lucy,” and “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Making their television debuts in 1954 were “Lassie” and”The Tonight Show.”
What movies were hot?
Forget about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. A Star is Born hit the big screen in 1954, starring Judy Garland and James Mason. Naturally, this was also a remake of a 1937 film, so don’t be shocked if this one is remade once again in another 50 or 60 years. This one was a big deal because it marked the return of Garland to film in four years. Over in Japan, the first Godzilla movie was introduced. It would go on to become the longest-running film series in history and is still getting new movies to this day.
A few other classics took in big numbers at the box office in 1954 as well, including the classic White Christmas and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
At the Oscars, Marlon Brando took home Best Actor for his role in On the Waterfront. Brando also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama. John Wayne was the big money maker at the time, however, followed by Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.
What else happened in 1954?
The Cleveland Browns won the NFL championship with a blowout of the Detroit Lions in the NFL Championship Game. The Cleveland Indians were also in the World Series, but they were swept by the New York Giants.
The Minneapolis Lakers won their third consecutive NBA championship, and fifth in six years, with a seven-game series victory over the Syracuse Nationals.
Coming into the 1954 season, the Maryland Terrapins were the defending national champions despite losing to Oklahoma the previous season. Conference champions in 1954 included Ohio State (Big Ten), Arkansas (Southwest Conference), Ole Miss (SEC), Duke (ACC) and Oklahoma (Big Seven — SEVEN!). West Virginia took the Southern Conference and Texas Tech won the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche took home the Heisman Trophy and Ron Beagle of Navy won the Maxwell Award.
Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio married Marilyn Monroe.
Legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden was in his sixth season as the head coach of the Bruins and had yet to get UCLA past a fourth-place finish. A decade later, Wooden won his first national championship. He would coach UCLA to nine more during his storied career.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban was three years old. Chip Kelly was born nine years later.
The tough road back to national championship glory
UCLA is a program that has found it tough to build a national championship contender, although they have certainly had some good years. A possible shot at a national championship was washed away by the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the 1998 regular season. The No. 3 UCLA Bruins rescheduled a game at Miami for the end of the regular season and was all that stood in the way of a perfect regular season, but Miami sent the Bruins home with a 49-45 loss to eliminate the Bruins from the national championship picture. UCLA dropped from No. 2 in the BCS standings in the inaugural year of the BCS and Florida State moved into the second spot to face Tennessee in the BCS National Championship Game, which turned out to be Tennessee’s most recent national title).
Since 1998, UCLA has finished in the top 10 just once with a No. 10 finish in 2014 under Jim Mora. Mora fizzled out and was replaced by Kelly, who made his return to the college game after a rough run in the NFL. Kelly’s first season at UCLA was a tough one with a 3-9 record, but there were some signs of improvement as the season played out. Does that mean UCLA is ready to surge in the Pac-12? That may still require some work to improve the program and the roster, but things could be looking up for UCLA in the next few years.
UConn is officially leaving the AAC for the Big East in basketball and other sports, and the football program is being left stranded in the great unknown. Earlier today, the Big East formally welcomed back one of their former storied programs in a press conference. Once that news was officially announced, the American Athletic Conference issued its own statement regarding the decision by UConn. In a brief statement, the AAC wished UConn well moving forward and directed its focus to the exit process for the Huskies and the conference.
“The University of Connecticut has announced its withdrawal from the American Athletic Conference,” a statement from AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We wish UConn well.”
“We will next address the exit procedure mandated by our conference bylaws,” Aresco’s statement continued. “Our conference will continue to move forward in pursuit of its national goals in football, men’s and women’s basketball, and Olympic sports.”
It was previously reported the AAC will stick to 11 members in football following the departure of UConn after the upcoming 2019 season, which will be the last for UConn as a conference member. Other rumors have suggested schools like Army and BYU could be top candidates to join the AAC in some capacity, although the official public word from the AAC has done nothing to suggest that may be the case. For now, the focus is more on managing the exit process and getting UConn to pay its full buyout fee to the conference.
At this point, Notre Dame is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the status of one of its starting interior offensive linemen for the upcoming season.
According to both the Irish Sports Daily and the South Bend Tribune, Aaron Banks underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage in one of his feet at some point last week. The former website reports that the foot was broken and repaired by Notre Dame orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Ratigan; how it was broken is also an unknown.
It’s expected, though, that the offensive lineman will be ready to participate at some point during summer camp. Barring something unexpected, Banks should be 100-percent healthy for the 2019 opener against Louisville Sept. 2.
Banks played in all 13 games as a true sophomore during the Fighting Irish’s run to the 2018 College Football Playoff, starting the last six because of an injury to fifth-year senior Alex Bars. Based on how the latter half of the 2018 season played out, Banks has been Sharpied in as Notre Dame’s starter at left guard in the run-up to the upcoming season.
In November of last year, 2019 prospect Skyler Meyers committed to Wisconsin; a month later, the Missouri linebacker put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period and signed with the Badgers. While he hadn’t yet enrolled in classes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Meyers had moved to Madison earlier this month ahead of joining his new teammates for the start of summer camp month after next.
Instead of that, Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network first reported, Meyers has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Wisconsin true freshman OLB Skyler Meyers has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
It’s unclear why Meyers has opted to, at the very least, seriously consider leaving UW.
The surprising move also comes a couple of days after a rather glowing profile of Meyer and the recruiting process that led him to Madison was published by The Athletic.
Meyers was a three-star member of UW’s 2019 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Missouri and the No. 92 outside linebacker in the country.
Per 247Sports.com, Wisconsin was the only Power Five school to offer Meyers a scholarship. Just five other FBS programs — the three service academies in Air Force, Army and Navy, as well as Colorado State and Wyoming — offered the Blue Springs high schooler during the 2019 cycle.