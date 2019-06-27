Starting Notre Dame guard undergoes surgery, expected to be healthy a go at some point during summer camp

At this point, Notre Dame is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the status of one of its starting interior offensive linemen for the upcoming season.

According to both the Irish Sports Daily and the South Bend Tribune, Aaron Banks underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage in one of his feet at some point last week. The former website reports that the foot was broken and repaired by Notre Dame orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Ratigan; how it was broken is also an unknown.

It’s expected, though, that the offensive lineman will be ready to participate at some point during summer camp. Barring something unexpected, Banks should be 100-percent healthy for the 2019 opener against Louisville Sept. 2.

Banks played in all 13 games as a true sophomore during the Fighting Irish’s run to the 2018 College Football Playoff, starting the last six because of an injury to fifth-year senior Alex Bars. Based on how the latter half of the 2018 season played out, Banks has been Sharpied in as Notre Dame’s starter at left guard in the run-up to the upcoming season.