Three-star 2019 signee already leaving Wisconsin

That certainly didn’t take long.

In November of last year, 2019 prospect Skyler Meyers committed to Wisconsin; a month later, the Missouri linebacker put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period and signed with the Badgers. While he hadn’t yet enrolled in classes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Meyers had moved to Madison earlier this month ahead of joining his new teammates for the start of summer camp month after next.

Instead of that, Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network first reported, Meyers has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Wisconsin true freshman OLB Skyler Meyers has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) June 26, 2019

It’s unclear why Meyers has opted to, at the very least, seriously consider leaving UW.

The surprising move also comes a couple of days after a rather glowing profile of Meyer and the recruiting process that led him to Madison was published by The Athletic.

Meyers was a three-star member of UW’s 2019 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Missouri and the No. 92 outside linebacker in the country.

Per 247Sports.com, Wisconsin was the only Power Five school to offer Meyers a scholarship. Just five other FBS programs — the three service academies in Air Force, Army and Navy, as well as Colorado State and Wyoming — offered the Blue Springs high schooler during the 2019 cycle.