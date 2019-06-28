Louisville football staffer indicted on theft charge, extradited to Tennessee

If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker still existed around these parts, it’d be a non-coaching member of an ACC football program triggering a reset back to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets, including the Louisville Courier Journal, Louisville football staffer Cortney Braswell was arrested earlier this month on one count of theft of property. Braswell was subsequently extradited to Chattanooga, Tenn., where the crime was allegedly committed.
It’s alleged that Braswell stole more than $2,000 that had been ticketed for a high school at which he worked at the time. Braswell was subsequently indicted by a grand jury in Hamilton County (Tennessee) in May following an investigation into the theft allegations.
From the Courier Journal‘s report:
Braswell was a high school coach before coming to Louisville. He spent a year coaching Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia, and two years at Chattanooga Central High School in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Braswell “pocketed at least $2,480 in payments” he received from two semi-pro football teams that had paid to use Central’s field for their home games, according to a press release.
Braswell was hired earlier this year as a quality control assistant as part of Scott Satterfield‘s first Cardinals’ extended football staff.
“I’m aware of the situation,” the first-year U of L head coach said in a statement, adding, “I’ve spoken to Cortney, and we’re continuing to gather additional information on the matter.”
One of Phillip Fulmer’s very first wins as a head coach at Tennessee came when he beat what was then called Memphis State 26-21 back in 1992. It was a result that helped him in part get a full-time contract extension with the Vols and later set the program on a path to finish in the top 10 in the polls.
Now the athletic director in Knoxville, Fulmer wants to return to the city for a football game in the near future. Playing the Tigers to do so though? Well, there’s less enthusiasm for that to be the case.
“I think that’s an important place to play because that’s an important part of our state,” Fulmer told Memphis radio station WHBQ. “We’d have to talk through actually playing the University of Memphis, I guess, with my coaches… We really haven’t talked about it.”
That talking with his coaches bit about playing the Tigers probably has a lot to do with the fact that, well, the team is really good nowadays. The program has turned into one of the better Group of Five teams under Mike Norvell and is one of the favorites to win the AAC this year. In short, this isn’t the pushover cupcake game one used to see Memphis be on SEC teams schedules.
Still, it would be fun to both see the Vols play in the city and eventually take on their in-state rivals. The pair have met 23 times over the years (UT is 22-1 in such meetings) but haven’t seen each other on the football field since 2010. From the sounds of Fulmer it sounds like a neutral site game at the Liberty Bowl against a Power Five foe could also be in the works but hopefully cooler heads prevail and the Tigers wind up getting on the docket in the near future for Tennessee.
This is mildly interesting, especially given the player’s medical history.
Over the past several months, Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with a handful of injuries, from his hand last spring to a knee injury midseason to a high-ankle sprain in the postseason. The last Friday of June brings word of yet another injury issue for the Alabama quarterback, with multiple media outlets reporting that Tagovailoa is dealing with what one of those entities describing as a minor hamstring injury. Another described it as a “tweaked hamstring,” a third a “slight hamstring injury.”
Regardless of the specific nature of the injury, it will keep Tagovailoa from participating in this year’s Manning Passing Academy.
Thus far, there has been no official word from the Crimson Tide football program regarding the development.
Alabama is set to open summer camp in early August. Tagovailoa will be entering his second — and what some expect to be his last — full season as the Crimson Tide’s starter under center.
Michigan hasn’t been able to beat Ohio State on the field of late, but Big Blue can chalk up a W on the recruiting trail against That School Down South.
In a video posted to his personal Twitter account Thursday, 2020 Maryland running back Blake Corum announced that he has committed to playing his college football at Michigan. Corum’s decision came down to a pair of bitter rivals — U-M and OSU.
Corum took a visit to the Wolverines this past weekend, to the Buckeyes the weekend before that before making his decision.
In addition to the two Big Ten schools, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others, were in on the back. The 5-8, 193-pound recruit said that Ann Arbor “just felt like home.”
“I have really good relationships with [the U-M coaching staff] and they really recruited me the hardest through the whole process,” Corum added.
A four-star 2020 prospect, Corum is rated as the No. 17 running back in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Corum’s primary recruiter was U-M assistant Jay Harbaugh.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are joining the all-yellow uniform fad in college football that has victimized programs such as West Virginia, Southern Miss and even Michigan. The Hawkeyes will wear a brand new all-yellow uniform for their home game against Penn State on October 12. Iowa showed off the new uniform in a video posted on their Twitter account Thursday evening.
Iowa is marketing the new uniform as a gold. Make no mistake. These are yellow uniforms.
One aspect of the uniform design that stands out is the black wing-like design on the shoulders. This harkens back to Iowa’s past uniforms. It was very much a 1990s design for the brief period of time they were in use, but they were unique and made Iowa a little more distinguishable from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And since Iowa isn’t placing the Iowa logo on one side of the front of the jersey here as they did in 1994, this is a nice touch to bring back the wings on the shoulders. Maybe that can become a recurring staple of Iowa’s uniforms moving forward, and not just for these all-yellow uniforms.
Even the helmet is getting a dash of yellow with a yellow facemask replacing the typical black facemask. This is another solid choice for Iowa here, and one that should probably remain as a main feature.
For now, it appears this uniform will be worn just for one game, although we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of seeing the yellow jersey again during the 2019 season if it is well-received.
What do you think about Iowa’s all-yellow uniform design?