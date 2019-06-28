Navy announces 57-man recruiting class for 2019

Some SEC programs — and perhaps Kansas, nowadays — who were notorious for over-signing players in a recruiting class have nothing on the FBS service academies. Navy, Air Force and Army are among the programs who have special rules regarding things such as staff size and recruiting owing to their unique nature of being a major football team that also has to produce the next wave of officers for our nation’s military.

A great example of that came this week as the Midshipmen announced their Class of 2019. Aside from the timing of confirming one’s recruiting class — early summer as opposed to the first week in February — what’s eye-opening to some is the size of the group that Navy is bringing in. While it’s not abnormal in terms of past classes, it is a bit jarring to see the academy just signed 57 players who recently went through the school’s induction ceremonies and “began plebe summer.”

Per a release from the school:

Texas was the most productive state for the Mids with eight prospects, while Maryland and Georgia were next with six each. Ohio (five), Alabama (four), Florida (four), Tennessee (four) and California (four) were also very productive states for the Mids. Other states represented include New York (two), Virginia (two), Kentucky (one), New Jersey (one), Michigan (one), Wisconsin (one), Arkansas (one), Colorado (one), Missouri (one), Mississippi (one), Washington (one), Arizona (one), Hawai’i (one), North Carolina (one) and Oklahoma (one).

The size and having to get players into the program with such stringent requirements makes evaluating such recruiting classes a bit tougher for the various services but Navy did ink an impressive nine three-star prospects according to 247Sports.

The Midshipmen open their 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 against FCS Holy Cross.