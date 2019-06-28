Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer open to playing football game in Memphis… but lukewarm on it being against the Tigers

One of Phillip Fulmer’s very first wins as a head coach at Tennessee came when he beat what was then called Memphis State 26-21 back in 1992. It was a result that helped him in part get a full-time contract extension with the Vols and later set the program on a path to finish in the top 10 in the polls.

Now the athletic director in Knoxville, Fulmer wants to return to the city for a football game in the near future. Playing the Tigers to do so though? Well, there’s less enthusiasm for that to be the case.

“I think that’s an important place to play because that’s an important part of our state,” Fulmer told Memphis radio station WHBQ. “We’d have to talk through actually playing the University of Memphis, I guess, with my coaches… We really haven’t talked about it.”

That talking with his coaches bit about playing the Tigers probably has a lot to do with the fact that, well, the team is really good nowadays. The program has turned into one of the better Group of Five teams under Mike Norvell and is one of the favorites to win the AAC this year. In short, this isn’t the pushover cupcake game one used to see Memphis be on SEC teams schedules.

Still, it would be fun to both see the Vols play in the city and eventually take on their in-state rivals. The pair have met 23 times over the years (UT is 22-1 in such meetings) but haven’t seen each other on the football field since 2010. From the sounds of Fulmer it sounds like a neutral site game at the Liberty Bowl against a Power Five foe could also be in the works but hopefully cooler heads prevail and the Tigers wind up getting on the docket in the near future for Tennessee.