Texas responds to Terry Bradshaw’s negative comments about QB Sam Ehlinger

The saying ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ is a slogan typically reserved for the entire state but, at least this week, it very much refers to the football program of the same name.

For those that missed it, Fox commentator and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was speaking at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech on Thursday. While you normally wouldn’t have reason to pay attention to what the opinionated former signal-caller would have to say unless you are a Bulldogs fan, the ex-Steelers star seemed to veer off-topic and took a not-so-veiled shot at Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.

“I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas,” Bradshaw said. “One year, they signed three [five-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one is playing, and he ain’t that good.”

Well it seems like the Longhorns took umbrage at the comments and responded simply on Friday morning:

Given that the Longhorns are likely to start the season in the top 10 of the polls and are a favorite to win the Big 12 with Ehlinger leading the way, we’re sure the program is indeed just fine with the local QB running the show.