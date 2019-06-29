Getty Images

Texas Tech defensive back Octavious Morgan medically retires from football

By Bryan FischerJun 29, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Texas Tech’s defensive depth has suffered a blow more than a month before the Red Raiders even start fall camp.

Head coach Matt Wells released a statement on Friday confirming defensive back Octavious Morgan was medically retiring from football but will remain on scholarship at the school.

“It’s unfortunate Octavious will not be able to finish out his career on the field,” Wells said. “He is well-liked by his teammates and our staff, and our program wishes him nothing but the best as he finishes his degree.”

Morgan was expected to provide some experience on the backend under the new staff but will instead have his career cut short in Lubbock to just one season of action. The senior hailed from Greenwood, S.C. but went the junior college route out of high school and eventually signed with Texas Tech.

In 2017, Morgan appeared in all 13 games for the team, making five starts and recording 41 tackles and eight pass breakups. Unfortunately he suffered a knee injury in practice prior to the 2018 campaign and missed all of last season.

Pac-12 coaches on hot seat: USC’s Clay Helton feeling the heat more than anybody

By Bryan FischerJun 29, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
CFTalk has been taking a detailed look at hot seats across college football this offseason and one early theme in examining the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten coaches so far is there are, well, not a ton of hot seats out there.

A lot of this has to do with schools already making moves and replacing coaches in the past two seasons and others playing their way out of trouble with some big wins. When one heads out West to the Pac-12 however, well, the league might just be home to perhaps the hottest seat in the nation.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the various stages of heat for Pac-12 coaches near and far:

White hot heat

Clay Helton (USC)

To put Helton’s hot seat in perspective, some of the school’s big name alumni are already talking about his replacement being Urban Meyer in 2020. It was surprising that he was brought back in the first place after failing to make a bowl game in 2018 but a reportedly hefty buyout appeared to be a contributing factor in his return. Helton did lead the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win and another New Year’s Six bowl game during his tenure but  faces a ton of pressure to return the program to prominence immediately in 2019. This is a demanding job to be sure but Helton hasn’t met expectations recently and knows what is on the line this season as a result.

The new guy

Mel Tucker (Colorado)

Lukewarm 

Kevin Sumlin (Arizona)

Sumlin’s debut with the Wildcats couldn’t have gone much worse, with expectations of contending in the Pac-12 South and Khalil Tate making a run for the Heisman all but over by the end of September. The school won’t hit eject on his tenure this early but 2019 could be narrative-defining for Sumlin in Tucson.

Herm Edwards (Arizona State)

Edwards was a bizarre hire at the time and remains so today even if he’s made the Sun Devils fascinating to follow with a fun quote seemingly every day. He was brought in to improve on what Todd Graham accomplished though and 7-6 (5-4) isn’t exactly doing that in a weak division. It’s shaping up to be a big Year 2 in Tempe that could shape the direction of the rest of Edwards’ tenure.

Solid ground

Jonathan Smith (Oregon State)

Smith is a beloved alum and the OSU brass/fan base know how difficult a rebuilding job this is. Still, the early returns weren’t the greatest with a truly awful defense making blowouts all too common. Progress will need to be made going forward or the pressure will be ratcheted up quickly in Corvallis.

Safe and secure

Mike Leach (Washington State)

The pirate has won at least eight games at his Pullman outpost four straight years, highlighted by last season’s terrific 11-2 campaign. He’s given the Cougars everything they can ask for even if he’s come up a bit short against the in-state rivals. Either way, Wazzu right now is more likely to lose Leach to another program than it is to fire him for something that happens on the field.

Justin Wilcox (Cal)

While his hire was questioned at first, Wilcox quickly won over Bears fans with his transformation of the once-woeful defense into one of the best units in the conference. That culminated in a  postseason berth last year, a good sign of progress in Berkeley despite a hefty bunch of interceptions in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Mario Cristobal (Oregon)

Which coach might have the happiest fan base after this offseason? It might be Cristobal after winning a bowl game for his ninth win in 2018 and following that up with an elite recruiting class. Expectations are the Ducks will be in thick of the Pac-12 race as a result and has some feeling a return to normalcy in Eugene after a few tumultuous years in the dark.

Chip Kelly (UCLA)

While some predicted Kelly would have the Bruins contending right away, nothing could have been further from the truth in Westwood during Year 1. While the losses did pile up, the team showed progress as the season went on and there’s still plenty of hope from the powder blues that their big name head coach is the one to finally get the program back on a championship track.

Frozen solid 

Kyle Whittingham (Utah)

Whittingham finally broke through with a division title in 2018 and is remarkably the third-longest tenured active coach in college football right now. Consistency is his calling card and it would be surprising when the time comes for Whittingham to not be on the sidelines for the Utes.

Chris Petersen (Washington)

Petersen has been as advertised since arriving from Boise State, taking a few early lumps before winning two Pac-12 titles and 32 total games the past three years. The Huskies will be favored to be back in Santa Clara once again in early December and it speaks to the program Petersen has built in Seattle that they’ll be Playoff contenders too despite losing a lot of production this offseason.

David Shaw (Stanford)

While NFL teams have inquired and he’s a name that comes up from time-to-time in the coaching carousel, it very much appears that nobody is going to pry Shaw from his alma mater. He’s continued to elevate the program to the point where the nine wins he’s posted in back-to-back years are considered disappointing on The Farm. That speaks to the job he’s done and his status on campus.

‘Last Chance U’ coach indicted on 10 charges, including eight felonies

By Bryan FischerJun 29, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
The controversial coach at the center of the recent Netflix series Last Chance U is suddenly finding himself at the center of a much more serious drama.

Jason Brown, the now-former coach at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., was indicted on 10 charges on Friday. Per the Parsons Sun, eight of those indictments were for felonies (four for blackmail, four more counts of identity theft) and a further two were for criminal false communication.

While both the number of charges and the felonies themselves are eye-opening, what Brown is actually accused of doing could have been straight from, well, a Netflix show of some sort itself:

According to a story published by the Montgomery County Chronicle, one of the two newspapers allegedly victimized by Brown, the case against Brown results from an investigation into emails sent to the Chronicle as well as the Independence Daily Reporter.
In October 2018, Brown allegedly sent a cease-and-desist email to the Chronicle shortly after the paper published an editorial regarding a fight between the Independence and Garden City football teams. Brown allegedly posed as an attorney in the Cochran Law Firm in California, which was founded by Johnnie Cochran.

It’s not often you find a connection between Johnnie Cochran, junior college football and an internet streaming service but here we are in 2019.

The emails and more like them where Brown posed as a member of the law firm were eventually traced back to his devices by police and eventually led to the charges filed on Friday. The incidents that prompted the threatening emails covered not only the fight with the rival junior college in October, but also what directly led to the coach’s resignation in February after it emerged he sent offensive text messages to a German member of the team.

Brown was actually contacted by FootballScoop after the charges were filed and it seems he was not aware of what was happening from his new home in California.

“I’m surprised as you are, this is crazy,” Brown told the site. “I’m trying to find out what’s going on myself. I’ve not been contacted by anyone.”

So yeah…

While it’s unclear how much Last Chance U will get into all this, the upcoming season four will be released on July 19 and follow Brown’s last campaign at Independence.

Navy announces 57-man recruiting class for 2019

By Bryan FischerJun 28, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Some SEC programs — and perhaps Kansas, nowadays — who were notorious for over-signing players in a recruiting class have nothing on the FBS service academies. Navy, Air Force and Army are among the programs who have special rules regarding things such as staff size and recruiting owing to their unique nature of being a major football team that also has to produce the next wave of officers for our nation’s military.

A great example of that came this week as the Midshipmen announced their Class of 2019. Aside from the timing of confirming one’s recruiting class — early summer as opposed to the first week in February — what’s eye-opening to some is the size of the group that Navy is bringing in. While it’s not abnormal in terms of past classes, it is a bit jarring to see the academy just signed 57 players who recently went through the school’s induction ceremonies and “began plebe summer.”

Per a release from the school:

Texas was the most productive state for the Mids with eight prospects, while Maryland and Georgia were next with six each. Ohio (five), Alabama (four), Florida (four), Tennessee (four) and California (four) were also very productive states for the Mids. Other states represented include New York (two), Virginia (two), Kentucky (one), New Jersey (one), Michigan (one), Wisconsin (one), Arkansas (one), Colorado (one), Missouri (one), Mississippi (one), Washington (one), Arizona (one), Hawai’i (one), North Carolina (one) and Oklahoma (one).

The size and having to get players into the program with such stringent requirements makes evaluating such recruiting classes a bit tougher for the various services but Navy did ink an impressive nine three-star prospects according to 247Sports.

The Midshipmen open their 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 against FCS Holy Cross.

Texas responds to Terry Bradshaw’s negative comments about QB Sam Ehlinger

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 28, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
9 Comments

The saying ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ is a slogan typically reserved for the entire state but, at least this week, it very much refers to the football program of the same name.

For those that missed it, Fox commentator and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was speaking at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech on Thursday. While you normally wouldn’t have reason to pay attention to what the opinionated former signal-caller would have to say unless you are a Bulldogs fan, the ex-Steelers star seemed to veer off-topic and took a not-so-veiled shot at Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.

“I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas,” Bradshaw said. “One year, they signed three [five-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one is playing, and he ain’t that good.”

Well it seems like the Longhorns took umbrage at the comments and responded simply on Friday morning:

Given that the Longhorns are likely to start the season in the top 10 of the polls and are a favorite to win the Big 12 with Ehlinger leading the way, we’re sure the program is indeed just fine with the local QB running the show.