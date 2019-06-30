Former Navy assistant joins Georgia staff in off-the-field role

It’s expensive to change coaches in college football nowadays. So much so in fact that at least one athletic department is seeing red as a result of a hefty buyout.

Speaking to the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado athletic director Rick George confirmed that the school will run a slight deficit during this fiscal year despite a record-breaking $30 million in fundraising — all the result of the buyout owed to former head coach Mike MacIntyre.

“We know how to operate our budget and we know the revenues and we always budget conservatively to make sure that we do stay in the black and we hit our budget every year,” George said.

It’s the first time since 2014 the Buffs will be in the red and comes as the result of a $7.238 million buyout to the ex-coach. MacIntyre will actually be paid in two installments, one of which was already paid and another coming on Jan. 20, 2020.

In addition to the hefty final paycheck from CU, MacIntyre is earning a nice salary from Ole Miss as the Rebels’ new defensive coordinator.

George expects Colorado to be back in the very appropriate black next year but the school is still eyeing some very big changes to Folsom Field in the next few seasons that could put that to the test. Upgrades to the facility likely include a new PA system, video board and a stadium upgrade on one side.

“The west side of the stadium we need to fix,” he added. “There’s a real opportunity and return on our investment doing something significant over there. I’d like to do that in the next three years.”

Money in, money out.