Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs reportedly cited for being underage at bar

In the offseason, it’s often said that no news is good news because the alternative is often bad. Kirk Ferentz is somebody who more than agrees with that kind of statement but finds himself dealing with a negative, albeit minor, story over the weekend however.

As first reported by 1630 KCJJ in Iowa City, Iowa starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs was cited by police at a local bar on Saturday night for ‘Presence on Premises After Hours’ or what most would know as being underage at a bar late at night. According to the report, this is “a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $250.”

Further information from The Quad-Cities Times says that Wirfs was one of six people charged at the bar for what was described as a local ordinance.

Wirfs developed into a starter at tackle back in 2017 as a true freshman and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season for the Hawkeyes. This isn’t his first time running into trouble either as he was suspended for the 2018 opener against Northern Illinois after being cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Something says a similar punishment could be in store for Wirfs prior to Iowa’s 2019 season opener against Miami (OH) on Aug. 31 but so far the school has not commented on the situation.