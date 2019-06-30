Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs reportedly cited for being underage at bar

In the offseason, it’s often said that no news is good news because the alternative is often bad. Kirk Ferentz is somebody who more than agrees with that kind of statement but finds himself dealing with a negative, albeit minor, story over the weekend however.
As first reported by 1630 KCJJ in Iowa City, Iowa starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs was cited by police at a local bar on Saturday night for ‘Presence on Premises After Hours’ or what most would know as being underage at a bar late at night. According to the report, this is “a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $250.”
Further information from The Quad-Cities Times says that Wirfs was one of six people charged at the bar for what was described as a local ordinance.
Wirfs developed into a starter at tackle back in 2017 as a true freshman and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season for the Hawkeyes. This isn’t his first time running into trouble either as he was suspended for the 2018 opener against Northern Illinois after being cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Something says a similar punishment could be in store for Wirfs prior to Iowa’s 2019 season opener against Miami (OH) on Aug. 31 but so far the school has not commented on the situation.
A once quiet weekend on the Palouse has turned into anything but for Mike Leach and company.
Washington State suffered a massive early blow to the Cougars’ hopes in 2019 as the school confirmed on Saturday afternoon that starting safety Jalen Thompson was shockingly headed to the pros after being declared ineligible for the upcoming season for violating NCAA rules.
“Washington State University safety Jalen Thompson will not return for his senior season after losing his final year of eligibility due to a violation of NCAA rules. Thompson has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft set for later next month,” a school statement said rather plainly.
There was no further comment from the Cougars nor Leach.
Thompson was widely expected to be Wazzu’s leader on defense this season after starting all 39 games the past three seasons. While he initially considered leaving school early, he wanted to return for his senior year which, unfortunately for him, was just cut short.
The reason for Thompson’s NCAA violation wasn’t confirmed by the school but a source told The Spokesman-Review that it “stems from the purchase of an over-the-counter supplement at a local nutrition store, although the source made a point to emphasize it was not a steroid.”
As many learned right before the College Football Playoff this past season thanks to Clemson, players lose a full season of eligibility if they’re found violating the NCAA’s banned substance list.
Thompson will finish his career in Pullman with 191 tackles and six interceptions as he will head to the NFL after likely being selected at some point during early July’s supplemental draft. The Cougars will have to hope that junior college transfer Bryce Beekman can help fill some of the void left behind this upcoming season with the program returning just two starters in the secondary now from last year’s 11 win campaign.
The college football world is still abuzz at the puzzling move UConn has made to leave the AAC and join the Big East, all but forcing the team to become and FBS independent with most leagues not wanting to add another program.
As a result, the Huskies need to fill a ton of openings on their schedule starting as soon as 2020. The school has made some moves to that end according to FBSchedules.com, agreeing to contracts with FCS foes Central Connecticut and Lafayette College.
Both programs will come to Rentschler Field naturally, with CCU playing UConn on Sept. 3, 2022 and Aug. 30, 2025. The in-state foes have played each other three times before with the Huskies holding a perfect 3-0 record. The Leopards of Lafayette will head north for games on Sept. 9, 2023 and Sept. 5, 2026.
FBSchedules notes that all four guarantees cost UConn less than $300,000 apiece while the contracts were fairly recently executed.
Even with those additions to the docket however, the Huskies have only 15 games scheduled for 2020-24. While we’re not math whizzes, we would figure that leaves roughly 45 more openings left to fill starting as soon as next year.
So good luck with that UConn!
While most of Los Angeles is intensely focused on what potential stars are coming into town this summer, at least one member of the city’s major teams is headed the opposite direction.
USC wide receiver Keyshawn ‘Pie’ Young took to Twitter on Friday to announce his plans to transfer from the school.
Young arrived as part of the Class of 2016 as a three-star prospect out of Miami. He was briefly moved to cornerback as a freshman and appeared in nine games as a backup but returned to his more natural position at receiver in 2017 (redshirting in the process).
The junior was good friends with Jamel Cook, a fellow Floridian at USC who transferred last season.
Young joins a growing exodus out of Los Angeles for the Trojans this summer as he’s the sixth wideout to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bru McCoy and Velus Jones Jr. eventually returned to the team but Clay Helton and company have still seen Randal Grimes (UNLV), Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), Trevon Sidney (Illinois) and now Young depart.
The Grove at Ole Miss is widely considered to be one of the finest pregame tailgating spots in all of college football. The Rebels, however, don’t appear to be ready to take that party inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium just yet.
While many expected a tidal wave of schools opening up the taps following the SEC’s vote to allow alcohol sales in general seating areas at the league’s stadiums, that has not quite been the case. You can add Ole Miss to the list of programs being cautious in 2019 and taking things slower than most fans would want by skipping out on sales altogether this fall.
“I wouldn’t anticipate it happening for football this fall just based on timing alone,” interim athletic director Keith Carter told 247Sports. “We would leave the door open that maybe later in the academic year, if the timing works out and we decided it’s the right thing to do, that that door would be opened at that time.”
Carter went on to note the challenges associated with serving beer and alcohol at the stadium from a regulatory standpoint and the lack of a concrete plan being set on campus. Probably left unsaid is the fact that the school is in a bit of flux given the departure of his predecessor, among other issues.
So far, fellow SEC West member Texas A&M has announced plans for sales to commence in general seating areas this fall while Georgia has taken the opposite approach and is more in line with what Ole Miss is doing.