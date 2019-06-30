Thanks to Mike MacIntyre buyout, Colorado athletic department in the red for 2019

It’s expensive to change coaches in college football nowadays. So much so in fact that at least one athletic department is seeing red as a result of a hefty buyout.
Speaking to the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado athletic director Rick George confirmed that the school will run a slight deficit during this fiscal year despite a record-breaking $30 million in fundraising — all the result of the buyout owed to former head coach Mike MacIntyre.
“We know how to operate our budget and we know the revenues and we always budget conservatively to make sure that we do stay in the black and we hit our budget every year,” George said.
It’s the first time since 2014 the Buffs will be in the red and comes as the result of a $7.238 million buyout to the ex-coach. MacIntyre will actually be paid in two installments, one of which was already paid and another coming on Jan. 20, 2020.
In addition to the hefty final paycheck from CU, MacIntyre is earning a nice salary from Ole Miss as the Rebels’ new defensive coordinator.
George expects Colorado to be back in the very appropriate black next year but the school is still eyeing some very big changes to Folsom Field in the next few seasons that could put that to the test. Upgrades to the facility likely include a new PA system, video board and a stadium upgrade on one side.
“The west side of the stadium we need to fix,” he added. “There’s a real opportunity and return on our investment doing something significant over there. I’d like to do that in the next three years.”
Money in, money out.
The legion of off-the-field analysts at Georgia has grown by at least one.
As first reported by FootballScoop, recent Navy assistant Dan O’Brien has joined the Bulldogs staff in a defensive quality control role. The school later confirmed the addition on its website.
O’Brien, who is the son of ex-Boston College and N.C. State head coach Tom O’Brien, is no stranger to Kirby Smart after spending time under him at Alabama as a graduate assistant when the latter was defensive coordinator.
The younger O’Brien also coached safeties at Harvard and Elon over the years but spent the past five seasons with Navy before he was released in a staff shuffling this offseason for the Midshipmen.
It’s worth noting that in addition to Smart’s 10 full-time assistant coaches now, the school has some 10 other “quality control” coaches on staff with this most recent addition of O’Brien.
In the offseason, it’s often said that no news is good news because the alternative is often bad. Kirk Ferentz is somebody who more than agrees with that kind of statement but finds himself dealing with a negative, albeit minor, story over the weekend however.
As first reported by 1630 KCJJ in Iowa City, Iowa starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs was cited by police at a local bar on Saturday night for ‘Presence on Premises After Hours’ or what most would know as being underage at a bar late at night. According to the report, this is “a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $250.”
Further information from The Quad-Cities Times says that Wirfs was one of six people charged at the bar for what was described as a local ordinance.
Wirfs developed into a starter at tackle back in 2017 as a true freshman and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season for the Hawkeyes. This isn’t his first time running into trouble either as he was suspended for the 2018 opener against Northern Illinois after being cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Something says a similar punishment could be in store for Wirfs prior to Iowa’s 2019 season opener against Miami (OH) on Aug. 31 but so far the school has not commented on the situation.
A once quiet weekend on the Palouse has turned into anything but for Mike Leach and company.
Washington State suffered a massive early blow to the Cougars’ hopes in 2019 as the school confirmed on Saturday afternoon that starting safety Jalen Thompson was shockingly headed to the pros after being declared ineligible for the upcoming season for violating NCAA rules.
“Washington State University safety Jalen Thompson will not return for his senior season after losing his final year of eligibility due to a violation of NCAA rules. Thompson has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft set for later next month,” a school statement said rather plainly.
There was no further comment from the Cougars nor Leach.
Thompson was widely expected to be Wazzu’s leader on defense this season after starting all 39 games the past three seasons. While he initially considered leaving school early, he wanted to return for his senior year which, unfortunately for him, was just cut short.
The reason for Thompson’s NCAA violation wasn’t confirmed by the school but a source told The Spokesman-Review that it “stems from the purchase of an over-the-counter supplement at a local nutrition store, although the source made a point to emphasize it was not a steroid.”
As many learned right before the College Football Playoff this past season thanks to Clemson, players lose a full season of eligibility if they’re found violating the NCAA’s banned substance list.
Thompson will finish his career in Pullman with 191 tackles and six interceptions as he will head to the NFL after likely being selected at some point during early July’s supplemental draft. The Cougars will have to hope that junior college transfer Bryce Beekman can help fill some of the void left behind this upcoming season with the program returning just two starters in the secondary now from last year’s 11 win campaign.
The college football world is still abuzz at the puzzling move UConn has made to leave the AAC and join the Big East, all but forcing the team to become and FBS independent with most leagues not wanting to add another program.
As a result, the Huskies need to fill a ton of openings on their schedule starting as soon as 2020. The school has made some moves to that end according to FBSchedules.com, agreeing to contracts with FCS foes Central Connecticut and Lafayette College.
Both programs will come to Rentschler Field naturally, with CCU playing UConn on Sept. 3, 2022 and Aug. 30, 2025. The in-state foes have played each other three times before with the Huskies holding a perfect 3-0 record. The Leopards of Lafayette will head north for games on Sept. 9, 2023 and Sept. 5, 2026.
FBSchedules notes that all four guarantees cost UConn less than $300,000 apiece while the contracts were fairly recently executed.
Even with those additions to the docket however, the Huskies have only 15 games scheduled for 2020-24. While we’re not math whizzes, we would figure that leaves roughly 45 more openings left to fill starting as soon as next year.
So good luck with that UConn!