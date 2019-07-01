Army announces 76-man signing class

Major Jeff Monken has just acquired his newest company.

While the rest of FBS signs their classes of 20-25 recruits in December and February, the service academies march to different drummers. Last week, Navy announced its 57-man signing class and, just like the product on the field these past three Decembers, Army has bettered its arch-rival. On Monday, Army announced its 76-man class of 2023.

We won’t mention them all by name (those can be found here) but we will note that, as befitting an academy representing the entire nation, Army has culled a class from sea to signing sea–players from 25 separate states have left their homes to become Black Knights.

Texas produced the most Black Knights with 11, followed by California and Georgia with six apiece, five from Florida and North Carolina, and four are from Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

This year’s class arrives with higher expectations than any that came before him, dating back multiple generations. The 2018 Army team went 11-2, beat Navy and pummeled Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl–all good enough to finish the year ranked No. 19 in the AP poll. It was the program’s best season since 1958, when College Football hall of Fame coach Earl Blaik led the Black Knights to an 8-0-1 mark and a No. 3 final ranking.