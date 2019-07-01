Bowling Green LB Hassan Belton medically retires

Bowling Green linebacker Hassan Belton has played his last down of college football. In a recent post to this Twitter account, Belton announced he is retiring from football due to a knee injury suffered last year.

“The injury I sustained to my knee this past season is worse than expected and I will have to hang up my cleats,” Belton said. “So I will graduate this summer. But my journey is just beginning.”

Belton went on to say he plans to stay connected to the game of football and noted he would like to get involved in coaching.

Belton appeared in just two games for the Falcons last season before injuring his knee in a game against Maryland in Week 2. He recorded six solo tackles in his only season on the field for Bowling Green. Belton previously played college football at Western Carolina, South Carolina, and Butler Community College prior to his arrival at Bowling Green. Belton was set to be a redshirt senior for the Falcons this fall.

In Gods hands 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mwq3r2CwS — Hassan Belton (@allamerican_5) June 29, 2019

Follow @KevinOnCFB