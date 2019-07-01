New Colorado coach Mel Tucker ponders what Nebraska has ever done

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The quote belies Mel Tucker‘s overall point. You probably remember when Vince Young scampered across the Rose Bowl goal line to slay USC, but today’s recruits almost certainly don’t. And why would they? Do you remember the major sporting moments of your toddler years? To 16-year-olds, Ohio State’s 2014 national championship is ancient history, so the halcyon days of Nebraska’s mid-90s dynasty might as well have occurred in ancient Rome.

But, still, there’s got to be a way to make this point that doesn’t put you on a tee for your rivals to use against you:

“There are in-state kids here who don’t care a thing about CU, so it’s a sell job,” Tucker told The Denver Post recently. “It’s like, you’ve got to win games before they’ll even consider you. I’ve been through that before, that’s just how it is. There are kids right now that you (ask), ‘Well, who are your top guys?’ And they’ll say, ‘Nebraska.’ “And you look and say, ‘Well, what has Nebraska done?’ But in their mind, that’s like way, way better than CU.”

Recently, Nebraska has done a whole lot of nothing, just like Colorado. But historically? Nebraska’s done a whole lot more than CU.

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker: "Well, what has Nebraska done?" Besides the 5 National Titles (compared to 0.5), and the 49-18 head-to-head record: pic.twitter.com/eNlH4tg6gG — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) July 1, 2019

Anyone even somewhat versed in the language of recruiting can close their eyes and see a professionally-crafted subtweet explaining just exactly what Nebraska has done.

Again, Tucker isn’t concerned about history. He’s trying to create a new history at Colorado, and wants to use Colorado’s high school players to do so. But if you’re arguing you’ve got a brighter future than your rival, perhaps don’t use said rivals illustrious past to make that point.

The best way for Tucker to make his point? To beat Nebraska when they come to Folsom Field on Sept. 7.