Teenager charged with manslaughter in vehicle death of Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett

An arrest was made Monday on a teenager connected to the vehicular accident that killed Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula Bramblett, in May. According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, 16-year old Johnston Edward Taylor was taken into custody on two counts of manslaughter and will be charged as an adult. The teen faces anywhere between four and 40 years in jail.
Early indications suggest the teenage driver was driving faster than the posted speed limit of 55 mph and a toxicology report revealed marijuana in the teen driver’s system at the time of the accident. Police investigating the accident have reportedly ruled out the use of a cell phone during the time of the accident.
Each charge against Taylor carries a sentence ranging from two to 20 years. Both manslaughter charges are classified as a Class B felony. No court date has been announced or reported at this time.