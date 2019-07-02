Clemson not taking Trevor Lawrence to ACC media days

Clemson has stacked their trophy case with nearly every award imaginable the past few years under Dabo Swinney. The golden cylinder representing the national title? Got a few of those now. Broyles Awards for the nation’s best assistants? Check. ACC championships and even a Campbell Trophy? Yup.

One notable item absent, however, is the Heisman Trophy. The school has never had a winner and the closest they’ve gotten was Deshaun Watson’s runner-up finish in 2016. While you would think the school would be doing everything in their power to promote their current star quarterback and 2019 favorite for the award… that’s not the case.

The ACC released the list of players representing the schools for the annual football kickoff event (i.e. media days) on Tuesday and there was the usual list of recognizable names like Boston College tailback A.J. Dillon, Virginia signal-caller Bryce Perkins and Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman. Notably absent?

One Trevor Lawrence.

No offense to either offensive guard John Simpson or safety Tanner Muse (both seniors), but the interest in the event from the media is just not quite the same with them representing the defending champs as opposed to their star QB who is the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious award after a dazzling freshman season.

It’s a puzzling decision the school is bound to play off as rewarding some veterans but it’s still a bummer. The sophomore is one of the sports most recognizable players but will likely go seven months without speaking to the media.

Fans may not care about things like that but if you’re trying to win a major award that requires people to vote for your player, probably best to do what you can to get his face out there.