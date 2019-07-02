It appears Washington’s new Adidas-produced uniforms have leaked

The Internet, as they say, is undefeated.

Washington officially joined the Adidas family on Monday, a 10-year, $120 million agreement that was first announced last April. As part of the deal, Washington will get a department-wide makeover as Team Three Stripes works to wipe the Swoosh off the Huskies’ uniforms.

The Huskies won’t publicly debut their new football uniforms until July 10, but the uniforms themselves are already done. The media will get a look tonight, but only on an embargoed basis.

OK, so here's the deal: UW is hosting a media boat cruise at 7 pm tomorrow in which they will unveil the new Adidas football uniforms. The catch is that photo/video is not allowed and the images won't be released until July 10. BUT we can describe what they look like. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 1, 2019

However, it appears someone got a look at the new duds on Monday night, and that person shared them with Reddit’s U-Dub board, who shared them with the world.

@UniWatch @PhilHecken Here is a higher resolution image of the new UW uniforms. pic.twitter.com/ez8LguL7sW — Tyler Keefe (@keefe67) July 2, 2019

We have no official confirmation that these are Washington’s new uniforms yet and won’t for another week or so, but it’s hard to imagine Chris Petersen posing for pictures alongside a uniform set that wasn’t the official kit at this point in the game.

As for the uniform itself, it’s pretty good. From the glimpse we get above, it looks like Washington’s classic helmet remains untouched, with the gold lid’s unwanted purple cousin along for the ride as well. The shoulder patch has been exchanged for diagonal stripes, and the number font looks like an improvement from the font Nike outfitted the Huskies with.

Again, we don’t know for sure if the image above is or is not indicative of Washington’s new uniforms…. but, let’s be honest, it probably is.