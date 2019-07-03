Georgia QB cleared for non-contact workouts following emergency brain surgery

Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis is still recovering from an emergency medical procedure on his brain in late May, but his progress is coming along. According to a report from Dawg Nation, Mathis has been cleared to return to running and lifting exercises with the Georgia football program, but he has not been cleared to resume contact drills of any kind.
After complaining to Georgia medical staff members about headaches, Mathis underwent an emergency brain surgery to take care of a build-up of fluid around the brain. He was released from the hospital four days after surgery and has been working to regain lost weight under the close supervision of doctors. There is no timeline for when Mathis will be cleared to return for contact drills.
“I believe Georgia saved my son’s life,” Terence Mathis, Mathis’s father, said to Dawg Nation.
Mathis was a four-star recruit in Georgia’s Class of 2019. The Michigan native flipped from a commitment to Ohio State over to the Bulldogs during the early signing period. Mathis enrolled early at Georgia and began working out with the team this offseason in January.
A year after having the BCS formula go against them, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes were on a mission to leave no doubt who the best team in college football was early in the 21st century. Arguably one of the most dominant teams in college football history, Miami set the tone for a season of dominance right from the start of the season and was barely given a fight all season long en route to the BCS national championship. It would be the last national title for the Miami program before some significant changes took place for the program and the sport as a whole.
Butch Davis had capitalized on Miami’s 11-1 season the year before by accepting a job offer from the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Staying behind to guide the ship in Miami was Larry Coker, who had been promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano also left the Hurricanes to take over as head coach at Rutgers. Randy Shannon took over as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes, with Rob Chudzinski taking on the role of offensive coordinator. It didn’t matter how many changes were made on the staff, because the roster was loaded with NFL-quality talent with players like Ed Reed, Clinton Portis, Jeremy Shockey, and Jonathan Vilma. The talent Miami had on the roster was unmatched, and the motivation after feeling burned by the BCS computers the year before was a recipe for mayhem.
Miami opened the season with a dominating victory at Penn State to hand the Nittany Lions their worst home loss under Joe Paterno, and Miami kept on rolling against Big East opponents Rutgers and Pittsburgh before handling Troy State at home. Miami then scored a lopsided victory in Tallahassee against No. 13 Florida State. Although Miami topped top-ranked FSU the previous season, it was Florida State that went on to play for the national title (and lose to Oklahoma). Miami kept their foot on the ga son offense and defense the rest of the year with blowout victories over Big East foes like West Virginia, Boston College and No. 15 Syracuse. A late November romp of No. 11 Washington put Miami one victory away from delivering on the mission of an undefeated season. They got it done with a regular season finale at No. 14 Virginia Tech, with the Hokies giving Miami its closest game all season long, a 26-24 victory for the Canes.
The Rose Bowl was the scene for the BCS National Championship Game, where Miami was opposed by Nebraska and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch. But the Huskers were not up to the challenge, which had been feared after the BCS computers managed to find room for Nebraska in the championship game despite losing their final game of the regular season to Colorado by a score of 62-36 (Colorado went on to play for and won the Big 12 championship game. Colorado also faced the No. 2 team in the AP and coaches poll, Oregon). The reality is it may not have mattered if Miami played Nebraska, Colorado, AND Oregon all at once because this Canes team probably would have won anyway.
But this was Miami’s last national championship victory, and the quest for another national title in Miami continues with the dawn of a new era under Manny Diaz. Let’s look back to see what else was going on in 2001.
Last National Championship Season: 2001 (18 years and counting)
Who was President?
George W. Bush was in his first year in the White House after coming out on top of the 2000 election. It just so happened his father, George H. W. Bush, was in his first year as president the previous time Miami had been a national champion in 1989 (or 1991 if you want to count the AP national title; Washington won the coaches poll).
The current president, Donald J. Trump, was officially a Democrat after switching from the Reform party in 2001. The construction of Trump World Tower was completed that same year.
What was on TV?
America was in love with “Friends,” which was taking the top spot of the TV ratings in its eighth season on NBC. This was the season when Rachel had a baby and is regarded by some as the best season in the series. The year of television was also highlighted by Regis Philbin getting a new co-host on “Live!”, which ended up being Kelly Ripa, who still hosts the morning talk show to this day.
The world becomes familiar with C.T.U. agent Jack Bauer, played by Kieffer Sutherland, in the debut season of “24.” And for the first time ever, HBO took viewers behind the scenes of an NFL training camp with the debut of “Hard Knocks.” The Baltimore Ravens, fresh off their Super Bowl victory from the season before, were the featured team with a quarterback battle between Randall Cunningham and Elvis Grbac among the storylines worth following.
What movies were hot?
The first Harry Potter movie made its debut on the big screen in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone leading the way at the box office. The first film adaptation of the Harry Potter series of books blocked another film adaptation of a fantasy novel series from the top spot by keeping The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at No. 2. Animated monsters of different varieties were also raking in ticket sales with the release of Monsters, Inc., and Shrek.
Another long-standing film franchise made its debut as well with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starring in The Fast and the Furious. The meaning of family was never the same again, and little did anyone know what a smash success the franchise would become.
The award-winning A Beautiful Mind included an award-winning performance from Russell Crowe and led to awards for director Ron Howard.
Who was on the cover of NCAA Football?
As fate would have it, it was a player from a bitter Miami rival that appeared on the cover of the NCAA Football franchise in 2001. Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke was featured on the cover of the game, which brought the video game franchise to the Sony PlayStation 2 for the first time.
Weinke and the Seminoles played for the national championship the previous season and lost to Oklahoma in the national championship game (which is currently Oklahoma’s most recent national title). This, of course, is part of the Miami storyline for the 2001 season.
It is also worth mentioning there was actually another NCAA football video game option in 2001. SEGA’s NCAA College Football 2k2: Road to the Rose Bowl was exclusive to the SEGA Dreamcast. It featured former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees on the cover.
What else happened in _______?
On September 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the United States by hijacking airline jets and crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. A fourth jet was brought down in Pennsylvania. The entire sports world hit pause that week as both Major League Baseball and the NFL closed their leagues for a week in the aftermath of the biggest terrorist attack on American soil.
College football schedules were also put on hold for the most part as games were wiped off the Week 2 schedule and rescheduled for later in the season as much as possible.
A backup quarterback takes over the job for an injured Drew Bledsoe with the New England Patriots and leads the team to its first Super Bowl championship. That man is former Michigan seventh-round draft pick Tom Brady. Brady wins his first game as a starting quarterback that season after an 0-2 start to the year by topping Peyton Manning and the Colts. They would go on to have a storied rivalry in the years to come.
The Arizona Diamondbacks win their first World Series by defeating the New York Yankees in an epic seven-game series. Ichiro Suzuki made his MLB debut after coming over from Japan. He wins both the AL Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP.
Allen Iverson stepped over Tyron Lue in an overtime series-opening win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, but Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal win their second straight NBA title with a 4-1 series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
While there may be some at NBC who wish I didn’t remind them about this, the XFL was a thing that existed.
Tiger Woods became the first golfer to hold four major championship titles at the same time after adding the Masters to his collection.
The Associated Press named Barry Bonds Male Athlete of the Year. Wonder if they’d like a do-over on that one.
Current Miami head coach Manny Diaz was a graduate assistant at NC State. Nick Saban was in his second season at LSU, and Dabo Swinney was sitting out the 2001 season while receiving contractual payments from his previous employer, Alabama, after the school fired the entire coaching staff under former Tide head coach Mike DuBose.
Miami Heat legend (and recently retired) Dwayne Wade had yet to be drafted by the Heat. That would happen two years later.
FINAL THOUGHT
After winning it all in 2001, Miami played two more seasons in the Big East. The conference was about to lose its biggest names as confe3rence realignment started to tremble. Miami and Virginia Tech left for the ACC after the 2003 season. Boston College followed a year later. Years later the ACC would welcome Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse and the Big East lost West Virginia (Big 12) and Rutgers (Big Ten). But Miami was thought to bring some football balance to the conference after years of domination by Florida State. Little did anyone know that it would not be until the 2017 season when Miami would finally get a chance to play in the ACC Championship Game.
The Mark Richt era was thought early on to be what would help get Miami back to being a national title contender given his previous success at Georgia (without ever playing for a national title), and for one brief season, it appeared to be on track for that. But an abrupt retirement by Richt after a disappointing season leaves Miami still trying to figure out a way to being back to being a national title contender on a regular basis. Time will tell if Manny Diaz can bring the glory days back to the Hurricanes.
Former Kentucky quarterback and college football fan favorite Jared Lorenzen, 38, died on Wednesday following a battle with health concerns including an infection, kidney and heart issues. The family of Lorenzen announced his death today with a brief statement and thanked fans for their support during a troubling and alarming time in the life of the former Wildcats quarterback.
Lorenzen was a home town hero in Kentucky. After being named Mr. Football in the state of Kentucky in 1998, Lorenzen went on to play his college football for the Wildcats under former head coach Hal Mumme. Taking over as the starting quarterback for Kentucky as a redshirt freshman, Lorenzen started all 11 games and passed for 3,687 yards and 19 touchdowns, with 21 interceptions. He dramatically improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio the following three years with a combined total of 59 touchdowns and 20 interceptions from 2001 through 2003. He also added 12 rushing touchdowns in his college career.
Though Kentucky never had more than one winning season while Lorenzen was in Lexington, he was the star of the program. Most notable for his size, Lorenzen became a fan favorite as he continued to play with immense heart and dedication anyone could respect and appreciate. By the end of his career at Kentucky, Lorenzen set school records in total offense, passing yards, and passing touchdowns previously held by Tim Couch. Lorenzen was not drafted but spent four years with the New York Giants of the NFL (he only had 28 career passing yards but did win a Super Bowl ring with the Giants) and multiple seasons in smaller arena football leagues at teams located in Kentucky.
We send our condolences to the Lorenzen and Kentucky football family.
We lost a great one too soon today. Our hearts are with the Lorenzen family.
We are heartbroken for Jared’s family and friends. Since I’ve been here, it has been obvious that he was one of the most popular players in school history. He was a proud member of the Kentucky football family and he will be greatly missed by the Big Blue Nation. https://t.co/9NHMzR5rz4
“Jared was a great teammate and friend. We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.” -Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/OdgZYZ4xvL
CFTalk has taken a look at the hot seats of head coaches around the country this offseason but the final Power Five league to discuss might hold more intrigue than the other four combined. After all, as the tag line goes, it just means more in the SEC.
It certainly means more warm seats under the coaches in the conference without any changes from a year ago occurring. While the league sports some of the most entrenched names in the business, there’s also a handful of others who are entering a critical 2019 for them and their program. Skyrocketing media numbers also mean those Jimmy Sexton-negotiated buyouts are not quite as painful as they would have been a year or two ago.
You can check out past editions covering the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 but without further ado, a look at the hot seats around the SEC:
Feeling the heat
Gus Malzahn (Auburn)
It goes without saying that to take the job on the Plains means you’re under scrutiny from the moment you coach your first game. Malzahn knows this all too well, having received a seven-year, $49 million contract last offseason only to be put on the hot seat a few months later after dropping a few games. While Tigers fans are debating whether or not the coach can fix the offense to be more consistent, it’s worth filing away the fact that Malzahn enters 2019 coaching under and AD who didn’t hire him and without his biggest supporter in the recently resigned school president.
Derek Mason (Vanderbilt)
Nobody is denying the difficultly of the job Mason has to do but predecessor James Franklin’s success at the school does have some Commodores fans thinking more can be done in Nashville after a 24–38 record over five seasons. New AD Malcolm Turner didn’t hesitate to remove the basketball coach a few weeks on the job and that will only add to the pressure on Mason during what is likely a rebuilding year. He’s gotten the team to two bowl games and beaten in-state rival Tennessee but that might not be enough in the end.
Lukewarm
Matt Luke (Ole Miss)
Luke benefits from a situation at the school still being in flux thanks to recent NCAA penalties and the departure of the athletic director. However, being an interim guy who has the tag taken off always means you’re under a little bit more pressure than normal and only winning four games in SEC play over two years doesn’t help. The Rebels made a big splash in bringing in two experienced coordinators and Luke is a beloved alum but we’re approaching the time where you have to start showing some progress on the field or the heat will be turned up a few notches in 2020.
Solid ground
Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee)
Going 5-7 in your first year is never going to win over skeptics but beating two ranked teams in Auburn and Kentucky were decent signs of progress for Pruitt and the Vols. The overall talent level in the program remains an issue but AD Philip Fulmer won’t pull the plug early on his marquee hire unless things get much worse in Year 2. There’s some cautious optimism about the Saban disciple elevating the program back into an SEC East contender but the fan base has been through so much that they’ll need to be won over on the field before fully supporting another new head coach.
Ed Orgeron (LSU)
Orgeron still has his doubters given the way his tenure at Ole Miss ended and the fact that he’s seen much more as a recruiter than a schematic mastermind on the field. But he just got the Tigers a win in a New Year’s Six bowl and received a nice contract extension with a hefty buyout. Things will be different with a savvy new AD in Baton Rouge but he’s got the program back to where it belongs. Now he just has to beat Alabama, the biggest weakness he’s displayed so far at his dream job.
Will Muschamp (South Carolina)
After a surprise nine-win campaign in 2017, the Gamecocks came back to earth a bit last season and getting shutout in a bowl game didn’t help slow that negative momentum one bit. However, the head coach has gotten solid support at USC and enters with optimism that Year 4 can show improvements. The facilities have been upgraded and all the pieces are in place but it hampers Muschamp’s long term outlook with that in-state rival doing what they’re doing the past few seasons.
Joe Moorhead (Mississippi State)
Arriving from Penn State as a bit of a fish out of water down south, many around MSU expected big strides in offensive efficiency with Moorhead in charge. That wasn’t the case in an up-and-down first campaign in Starkville but Year 2 could see such a jump given who is returning and who was brought into the program. Moorhead has done everything he can to win over fans who probably need to realize those nine-win seasons are not easy to come by at the school.
Chad Morris (Arkansas)
Few coaches have needed to dig out of a hole quite like Morris has at Arkansas. Massive shifts in offensive philosophy was bound to produce a bumpy first year but few could have truly imagined bottoming out with just two wins total and an 0-8 mark in league play. Despite some ugly numbers, there’s cause for hope around Fayetteville given the way recruiting has been turned around and the addition of several notable grad transfers this offseason. The old Texas high school coach will be given time to turn things around but will need to be more competitive between the lines in 2019.
Safe and secure
Dan Mullen (Florida)
Mullen’s somewhat mediocre recruiting has been pointed out by many fans unhappy with the initial hire but he won over plenty of others last year by winning the Peach Bowl and making the offense watchable again (no small feat). There’s pressure to make the next step and truly go head-to-head with rival Georgia but dealing with a fickle fan base is going to be something that will continue for years and years in Gainesville.
Barry Odom (Missouri)
NCAA sanctions this year mean Odom isn’t going anywhere and the alum has done a solid job navigating a host of issues at the university to keep the Tigers competitive. He’s improved the record each season in charge and there’s hope that even more can be done in 2019 with Kelly Bryant at quarterback.
Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
Stoops might have earned a statue in Lexington for winning 10 games last year, ending that decades-long streak against Florida and capping it all off with a New Year’s bowl victory. It’s still a basketball school but Kentucky is enjoying the fall more than at just about anytime in school history as a result of what Stoops has built.
Kirby Smart (Georgia)
The thing about making it to overtime of the national title game is that your fan base expects you back there with regularity. That’s the biggest issue Smart has to contend with given how well things are going financially, in recruiting and on the field in Athens. It seems like everybody is thrilled to have the alum in charge of the Bulldogs except when he calls for an inopportune fake punt in a big game.
Frozen solid
Nick Saban (Alabama)
The worst loss of his tenure on the biggest stage of the sport isn’t going to hamper the greatest college football coach in the modern era much, but it did make for fun Finebaum calls this offseason.
Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)
Nine more years and $67,500,000 left on his contract is reason enough for there to be no evidence of a hot seat in College Station but winning nine-games and being competitive with the eventual national champions is more than enough to win over the Aggies after a season.
Turf upgrade at North Carolina includes new argyle sidelines for Kenan Stadium
One of the great things about college football is how the sport embraces uniqueness. Alabama is in a different world compared to Oregon but you’ll still find competitive programs and crazy fans in each brought together every Saturday.
You can add North Carolina to the list of programs who are embracing such differences from their peers with the Tar Heels’ new turf upgrade at Kenan Stadium. The school is utilizing the opportunity to alter the design of their sidelines near the end zone to incorporate the famous blue argyle pattern that is long been associated with UNC, as the AstroTurf twitter account notes in some of the latest photos of the stadium:
Just fantastic and something other schools should be doing more of to distinguish their field from others. The argyle has mostly been reserved for the Tar Heels’ famous hoops program but recent years have seen it used more and more in football uniforms and other elements on the gridiron at the school.
With the latest design, that’s all permanent now and should make for a great look on TV as new head coach Mack Brown roams the sidelines in Chapel Hill for a second time.