Ex-Miami DT Kendrick Norton loses arm in car accident

Sadly, there’s horrific news on which to report involving a former Miami Hurricanes standout.
According to multiple media outlets, Kendrick Norton sustained serious injuries in a car wreck very early Thursday morning. While none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, the defensive lineman’s agent confirmed on Twitter that one of his client’s arms had to be amputated.
From the Miami Herald:
Florida Highway Patrol says Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 was heading west on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) around 1:18 a.m. near the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) intersection when it hit a concrete barrier. The truck flipped and, when it stopped, was on its roof. Norton’s left arm suffered the injury.
FHP also said a Maserati was involved, but driver Jessie Pena was uninjured. The crash investigation report isn’t available yet.
A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off before it flipped.
Norton played defensive tackle for The U from 2015-17, earning third-team and honorable mention All-ACC honors during his time with the football program. The Carolina Panthers selected Norton in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.
The Hurricanes’ two most recent head football coaches both showed their support for the ex-Canes player on Twitter.