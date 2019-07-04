NCAA grants USC transfer Randal Grimes immediate eligibility at UNLV

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest example of the NCAA’s unbridled benevolence is somewhat of a surprise move seeing as the player involved has played just two seasons at this level of football.

Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USC, Randal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota. In an Instagram in late May, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that led him to UNLV.

At the time, it was thought that the Rebels would seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Grimes, who played his high school football in Las Vegas, to play immediately this season. This month, that waiver became a reality as the wide receiver’s appeal was approved by The Association.

God is Great!! Imma see y’all on the field this season‼️ — LOADING……. (@RandaRandal) July 1, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what case the player and the university made that led to the waiver being granted.

Grimes was a three-star member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

Because of the successful appeal, Grimes will have three years of eligibility he can use with the Rebels.