UCLA transfer Justin Murphy good to go for Houston’s 2019 opener

The family of D’Wan Mathis continues to shower the extended Georgia football and medical staff with praise for what they did for one of their own.

In mid-May, Mathis underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain and was initially placed in intensive care. The quarterback’s condition improved dramatically, however, and he was released from the hospital late that month.

“I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia and with that medical and training staff,” Mathis’ father, Terence Mathis, said at the time. “We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children.”

A little over a month later, and the dad has continued his effusive trumpeting of the school’s actions, stating point-blank that his son might not be here were it not for how they handled the situation.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The family said the level of support and personal attention [head football coach Kirby] Smart and the UGA community have given his son has been overwhelming. “We thank God for [UGA medical director] Ron Courson’s expertise and his medical team, because without them I don’t think all of this would have been possible for D’Wan,” Terence Mathis said. “I believe Georgia saved my son’s life.

As for his standing football-wise in the here and now, and as we noted yesterday, Mathis has been cleared to return to non-contact workouts just six weeks after the surgery. Mathis continues to undergo medical testing and is on an antibiotics regimen, and has added back 11 of the pounds he lost post-surgery.

At this point, it’s unclear when Mathis will be cleared to resume football-related contact activities.

Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice this year. He took reps with the third-team offense for the majority of the 15 spring sessions.