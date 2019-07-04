Getty Images

UCLA transfer Justin Murphy good to go for Houston’s 2019 opener

By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Houston’s roster will get an immediate boost from the addition of one former Power Five transfer.

In early June of this year, a few months after transferring from UCLA, it was confirmed that Justin Murphy had transferred into the UH football program. Late last month, it was subsequently confirmed that, as had been expected, the offensive lineman has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Murphy’s final year of eligibility.

Murphy was granted a sixth year of eligibility last December, and he announced his intent to transfer shortly after receiving that news. Murphy transferred to UCLA in 2018 after a brief retirement following an ACL injury at Texas Tech.

Murphy played in the first four games of his first season with the Bruins this past year before going down with a knee injury.  That issue kept the lineman sidelined for all but the final two games of the year.

Utah State adds former Kentucky, Oregon State signees

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With summer camp a month or so from kicking off, Gary Andersen‘s (second) first roster in Logan continues to take shape.

In a press release, Utah State announced days ago that Andersen has added a pair of signees to the team — defensive end Jaylin Bannerman and defensive tackle Josh Bowcut. Both will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies this coming season.

Bowcut and Andersen have a prior relationship as the former was originally a 2017 signee at Oregon State while the latter was the Beavers’ head coach. He never saw the field at OSU, however, as he instead served a two-year LDS church mission in Tucson, Ariz.

Coming out of high school in Sherwood, Oregon, Bowcut was rated as a two-star prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Bannerman was a three-star member of Kentucky’s 2016 recruiting class. While he came to the Wildcats as an outside linebacker, the Ohio high school product was moved to tight end during his second season in Lexington before being shifting to the defensive line in the spring of 2018. In April of that year, he tweeted his decision to transfer from UK.

This past fall, Bannerman, who never played a down for the Wildcats, spent his redshirt sophomore season at Arizona Western Junior College.

Ex-Miami DT Kendrick Norton loses arm in car accident

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sadly, there’s horrific news on which to report involving a former Miami Hurricanes standout.

According to multiple media outlets, Kendrick Norton sustained serious injuries in a car wreck very early Thursday morning.  While none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, the defensive lineman’s agent confirmed on Twitter that one of his client’s arms had to be amputated.

From the Miami Herald:

Florida Highway Patrol says Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 was heading west on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) around 1:18 a.m. near the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) intersection when it hit a concrete barrier. The truck flipped and, when it stopped, was on its roof. Norton’s left arm suffered the injury.

FHP also said a Maserati was involved, but driver Jessie Pena was uninjured. The crash investigation report isn’t available yet.

A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off before it flipped.

Norton played defensive tackle for The U from 2015-17, earning third-team and honorable mention All-ACC honors during his time with the football program.  The Carolina Panthers selected Norton in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Hurricanes’ two most recent head football coaches both showed their support for the ex-Canes player on Twitter.

 

D’Wan Mathis’ dad: ‘I believe Georgia saved my son’s life’

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The family of D’Wan Mathis continues to shower the extended Georgia football and medical staff with praise for what they did for one of their own.

In mid-May, Mathis underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain and was initially placed in intensive care. The quarterback’s condition improved dramatically, however, and he was released from the hospital late that month.

“I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia and with that medical and training staff,” Mathis’ father, Terence Mathis, said at the time. “We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children.”

A little over a month later, and the dad has continued his effusive trumpeting of the school’s actions, stating point-blank that his son might not be here were it not for how they handled the situation.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The family said the level of support and personal attention [head football coach Kirby] Smart and the UGA community have given his son has been overwhelming.

“We thank God for [UGA medical director] Ron Courson’s expertise and his medical team, because without them I don’t think all of this would have been possible for D’Wan,” Terence Mathis said. “I believe Georgia saved my son’s life.

As for his standing football-wise in the here and now, and as we noted yesterday, Mathis has been cleared to return to non-contact workouts just six weeks after the surgery. Mathis continues to undergo medical testing and is on an antibiotics regimen, and has added back 11 of the pounds he lost post-surgery.

At this point, it’s unclear when Mathis will be cleared to resume football-related contact activities.

Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice this year. He took reps with the third-team offense for the majority of the 15 spring sessions.

Five-star 2020 LSU commit said he probably would’ve committed to Ohio State if Urban Meyer hadn’t left

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
3 Comments

Even with the retirement of Urban Meyer becoming official earlier this year, and after an initial hiccup, Ohio State under Ryan Day hasn’t suffered a significant drop-off overall on the recruiting trail. While the Buckeyes’ Class of 2019 was ranked 14th in the country — that was the program’s lowest slotting on 247Sports.com‘s composite board since they were 18th in 2010 in what turned out to be Jim Tressel‘s final class — Day’s class this year is currently ranked fourth nationally.

That number, though, could’ve been higher in the here and now were it not for Meyer leaving the program.

Elias Ricks is a five-star 2020 prospect who committed to LSU on Christmas Day last year. According to the player, however, the commitment process probably would’ve played out much differently if Meyer were still in Columbus.

“Ohio State was my No. 2 choice behind LSU and honestly if Urban Meyer never left, I probably would have committed there,” the California high schooler told 247Sports.com. “It was really close and they’re still recruiting me really hard. I hear from [OSU co-defensive coordinator Jeff] Hafley almost every day so I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

That said, all is not lost for Day’s program as Ricks will take an official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 22, the weekend of the Penn State-OSU game. He will also take official visits to LSU, USC and Alabama, with the site of the fifth of his five allotted officials still to be determined, although Ricks did mention Florida and Miami as possibilities.

247Sports.com‘s composite board has Ricks rated as the No. 2 cornerback in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 16 prospect overall.