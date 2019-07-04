Utah State adds former Kentucky, Oregon State signees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With summer camp a month or so from kicking off, Gary Andersen‘s (second) first roster in Logan continues to take shape.

In a press release, Utah State announced days ago that Andersen has added a pair of signees to the team — defensive end Jaylin Bannerman and defensive tackle Josh Bowcut. Both will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies this coming season.

Bowcut and Andersen have a prior relationship as the former was originally a 2017 signee at Oregon State while the latter was the Beavers’ head coach. He never saw the field at OSU, however, as he instead served a two-year LDS church mission in Tucson, Ariz.

Coming out of high school in Sherwood, Oregon, Bowcut was rated as a two-star prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Bannerman was a three-star member of Kentucky’s 2016 recruiting class. While he came to the Wildcats as an outside linebacker, the Ohio high school product was moved to tight end during his second season in Lexington before being shifting to the defensive line in the spring of 2018. In April of that year, he tweeted his decision to transfer from UK.

This past fall, Bannerman, who never played a down for the Wildcats, spent his redshirt sophomore season at Arizona Western Junior College.