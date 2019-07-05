Boston College pulls in three-year starting FCS center

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it came at a lower rung on the college football ladder, Boston College will be adding some significant starting experience to its 2019 offensive line.

According to lohud.com, Dwayne Scott has decided to transfer to the Eagles to continue his collegiate playing career. As Scott comes to BC as both a graduate transfer and as a transfer from FCS Rhode Island, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

In making his decision, Scott, who was also pursued by Purdue, cited a better opportunity for a career at the next level as the trigger for his decision.

“I took the opportunity to try and play on a higher level and put my talents on the biggest stage,” the 6-2, 293-pound center told the newspaper. “I felt like, as an undersized lineman, I wanted to prove I could play against other NFL prospects. …

“I ultimately figured that if I wanted to make my dream come true, this was a path I had to take.”

The past three seasons with the Rams, Scott started all but one game for the FCS school.