Ex-Rice QB Jackson Tyner lands at Texas Tech as grad transfer

Twice this offseason, Texas Tech had lost a quarterback to transfer. This time around, though, the Red Raiders are on the receiving end of a player at the same position.

Late last month, Jackson Tyner took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to Tech as the next chapter in his collegiate playing career. The 6-5, 251-pound Tyner spent the past four seasons at Rice before tweeting his decision to transfer in late November of last year.

As a graduate transfer, Tyner will be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.

The next chapter ⚫️🔴👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/oLd5BY2GPj — Jackson Tyner (@jack_tyner) June 25, 2019

During his time at Rice, Tyner started three games — two in 2017 and one as a redshirt freshman in 2016. All told, Tyner completed just over 47 percent of his 184 pass attempts with the Owls for four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Just 20 of those attempts came this past season.

Tyner also played some baseball while he attended Rice.

This past season, Tech’s baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the fourth time in the program’s history. At this point, it’s unclear if Tyner will play the stick-and-ball sport for the Red Raiders.