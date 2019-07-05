Hawaii confirms death of LB Scheyenne Sanitoa, 21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadly, yet another tragedy has hit the world of college football.

Friday night, Hawaii confirmed that Scheyenne Sanitoa passed away on the Fourth of July. Thus far, no cause of death has been announced.

Sanitoa was just 21 years old.

Below is a statement from UH athletic director David Matlin:

It’s with deep sorrow that we share the tragic news that Scheyenne Sanitoa, a student-athlete with our Rainbow Warrior football team, passed away yesterday at the age of 21. Scheyenne was a tremendous young man and we are devastated by this news. Earlier today, the football team was brought together to discuss the tragedy. Campus counselors were on hand and will continue to be available for all student-athletes and staff to help with the healing process. It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ‘ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him.

This past season, Sanitoa started two of the 12 games in which he played as a redshirt sophomore for the Rainbow Warriors.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by the young man’s way-too-early passing.