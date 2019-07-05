Latest 2019 title odds have Alabama, Clemson neck and neck

As Americans across the nation get over their hangover after celebrating the last major holiday before the college football season kicks off, we have some news to satiate the degenerates who count themselves amongst our Fifth of July audience.

According to the latest odds released by SuperBook USA, Alabama is a 9/4 favorite to claim the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Those are the same odds defending national champion Clemson is getting from the same sportsbook.

For those unaware, Alabama and Clemson have played each other in the CFP title game three times the past four years; in the other year that didn’t feature that head-to-head matchup, Alabama beat Georgia to claim the 2017 title.

Other than those two annual playoff participants, this particular sportsbook has Georgia at 6/1 as the only other school even remotely close to the two favorites. Next up is Michigan and Ohio State at 14/1 and 16/1, respectively.

The other two semifinalists from the previous season, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, are at 16/1 and 50/1, respectively.