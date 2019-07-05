Getty Images

Report: Michigan DC Don Brown received revamped three-year contract earlier this offseason

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
The minister of Maize & Blue’s defense was, unbeknownst to most of the free world, contractually rewarded for his stellar work on that side of the ball earlier this offseason.

Citing an open-records request, the Detroit Free Press reported this week that Don Brown was on the receiving end of a revamped contract in February of this year. This new deal would pay the Michigan defensive coordinator, at minimum, $4.9 million over the next three years; under the terms of his original five-year deal, he was scheduled to make $4.2 million over the last three years.

This year, Brown will receive $1 million in total compensation as well as a $500,000 retention bonus. That $1.5 million figure doesn’t include any other bonuses, which the Free Press lays out thusly:

$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top four in the Big Ten in scoring defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top four in the Big Ten in total defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top 20 in the power five in scoring defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top 20 in the power five in total defense
$75,000 if Michigan wins nine regular season games and an additional $75,000 for wins No. 10, 11 and 12. Not to exceed $300,000.

Since Brown took command of U-M’s defense in 2016, the Wolverines have finished first (2016), third (2017) and second (2018) in scoring defense in the Big Ten and second, 14th and 12th nationally in the same category.  When it comes to total defense, they’ve been first, second and first in the conference and second, third and first in the country under Brown.

The last three seasons, the Wolverines have won 10, eight and 10 games in the regular season as U-M has lost in bowl games each of those years.

Ex-Rice QB Jackson Tyner lands at Texas Tech as grad transfer

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Twice this offseason, Texas Tech had lost a quarterback to transfer. This time around, though, the Red Raiders are on the receiving end of a player at the same position.

Late last month, Jackson Tyner took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to Tech as the next chapter in his collegiate playing career. The 6-5, 251-pound Tyner spent the past four seasons at Rice before tweeting his decision to transfer in late November of last year.

As a graduate transfer, Tyner will be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.

During his time at Rice, Tyner started three games — two in 2017 and one as a redshirt freshman in 2016. All told, Tyner completed just over 47 percent of his 184 pass attempts with the Owls for four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Just 20 of those attempts came this past season.

Tyner also played some baseball while he attended Rice.

This past season, Tech’s baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the fourth time in the program’s history. At this point, it’s unclear if Tyner will play the stick-and-ball sport for the Red Raiders.

NCAA grants USC transfer Randal Grimes immediate eligibility at UNLV

By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
The latest example of the NCAA’s unbridled benevolence is somewhat of a surprise move seeing as the player involved has played just two seasons at this level of football.

Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USCRandal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota.  In an Instagram in late May, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that led him to UNLV.

At the time, it was thought that the Rebels would seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Grimes, who played his high school football in Las Vegas, to play immediately this season. This month, that waiver became a reality as the wide receiver’s appeal was approved by The Association.

It’s unclear exactly what case the player and the university made that led to the waiver being granted.

Grimes was a three-star member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

Because of the successful appeal, Grimes will have three years of eligibility he can use with the Rebels.

UCLA transfer Justin Murphy good to go for Houston’s 2019 opener

By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Houston’s roster will get an immediate boost from the addition of one former Power Five transfer.

In early June of this year, a few months after transferring from UCLA, it was confirmed that Justin Murphy had transferred into the UH football program. Late last month, it was subsequently confirmed that, as had been expected, the offensive lineman has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Murphy’s final year of eligibility.

Murphy was granted a sixth year of eligibility last December, and he announced his intent to transfer shortly after receiving that news. Murphy transferred to UCLA in 2018 after a brief retirement following an ACL injury at Texas Tech.

Murphy played in the first four games of his first season with the Bruins this past year before going down with a knee injury.  That issue kept the lineman sidelined for all but the final two games of the year.

Utah State adds former Kentucky, Oregon State signees

By John TaylorJul 4, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
With summer camp a month or so from kicking off, Gary Andersen‘s (second) first roster in Logan continues to take shape.

In a press release, Utah State announced days ago that Andersen has added a pair of signees to the team — defensive end Jaylin Bannerman and defensive tackle Josh Bowcut. Both will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies this coming season.

Bowcut and Andersen have a prior relationship as the former was originally a 2017 signee at Oregon State while the latter was the Beavers’ head coach. He never saw the field at OSU, however, as he instead served a two-year LDS church mission in Tucson, Ariz.

Coming out of high school in Sherwood, Oregon, Bowcut was rated as a two-star prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Bannerman was a three-star member of Kentucky’s 2016 recruiting class. While he came to the Wildcats as an outside linebacker, the Ohio high school product was moved to tight end during his second season in Lexington before being shifting to the defensive line in the spring of 2018. In April of that year, he tweeted his decision to transfer from UK.

This past fall, Bannerman, who never played a down for the Wildcats, spent his redshirt sophomore season at Arizona Western Junior College.