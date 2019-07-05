Getty Images

South Carolina transfer QB will still get to play at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
As it turns out, Darius Douglas will still get to play in Williams-Brice Stadium this coming season — albeit on the opposing sideline.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Douglas had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would become a departure from South Carolina. Late last month, the quarterback confirmed on Twitter that his next college football home will be at Charleston Southern.

As Douglas’ new team plays at the FCS level, that means he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019. As his new team is also on his old team’s 2019 schedule, it also means Douglas will get the opportunity to play at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

Douglas joined the Gamecocks as a walk-on in 2017 who took a redshirt that first season, then worked with the scout team the following year. The Moncks Corner, SC, native didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks.

With returning starter Jake Bentley, touted four-star 2019 signee Ryan Hilinski and four-star 2018 signee Dakereon Joyner, among others, on the depth chart, Douglas faced a significant uphill climb to even crack the three-deep exiting spring. That likely positioning deep on the depth chart triggered his decision to transfer.

Third Syracuse LB this offseason enters transfer database

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
In December of 2017, Tre Allison flipped his commitment from SMU to Syracuse. Nearly two years later, the linebacker has taken the first step in flipping yet again.

First reported by 247Sports.com, a Syracuse official subsequently confirmed that Allison’s name now appears in the NCAA transfer database. Allison told the Syracuse Post-Standard in a Twitter direct message that he was leaving the university because of unspecified “personal issues.”

As we have noted ad nauseam, a player placing his name into the portal doesn’t necessarily mean he will definitely transfer; rather, it allows other football programs to contact the player without receiving permission from his current school.

Allison was a three-star 2018 signee, and only two players on the defensive side of the ball the Orange added during that cycle were rated higher than Allison. This past season, Allison took a redshirt and didn’t see the field.

Allison becomes the fifth Orange player overall and third linebacker (HERE) to leave the team this offseason. Additionally, a fourth linebacker, Shyheim Cullen, was slapped with an academic suspension that would’ve cost him the entire 2019 season before he made himself available for this year’s NFL supplemental draft late last month.

Latest 2019 title odds have Alabama, Clemson neck and neck

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
As Americans across the nation get over their hangover after celebrating the last major holiday before the college football season kicks off, we have some news to satiate the degenerates who count themselves amongst our Fifth of July audience.

According to the latest odds released by SuperBook USA, Alabama is a 9/4 favorite to claim the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Those are the same odds defending national champion Clemson is getting from the same sportsbook.

For those unaware, Alabama and Clemson have played each other in the CFP title game three times the past four years; in the other year that didn’t feature that head-to-head matchup, Alabama beat Georgia to claim the 2017 title.

Other than those two annual playoff participants, this particular sportsbook has Georgia at 6/1 as the only other school even remotely close to the two favorites. Next up is Michigan and Ohio State at 14/1 and 16/1, respectively.

The other two semifinalists from the previous season, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, are at 16/1 and 50/1, respectively.

Report: Michigan DC Don Brown received revamped three-year contract earlier this offseason

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
The minister of Maize & Blue’s defense was, unbeknownst to most of the free world, contractually rewarded for his stellar work on that side of the ball earlier this offseason.

Citing an open-records request, the Detroit Free Press reported this week that Don Brown was on the receiving end of a revamped contract in February of this year. This new deal would pay the Michigan defensive coordinator, at minimum, $4.9 million over the next three years; under the terms of his original five-year deal, he was scheduled to make $4.2 million over the last three years.

This year, Brown will receive $1 million in total compensation as well as a $500,000 retention bonus. That $1.5 million figure doesn’t include any other bonuses, which the Free Press lays out thusly:

$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top four in the Big Ten in scoring defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top four in the Big Ten in total defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top 20 in the power five in scoring defense
$50,000 if Michigan finishes among the top 20 in the power five in total defense
$75,000 if Michigan wins nine regular season games and an additional $75,000 for wins No. 10, 11 and 12. Not to exceed $300,000.

Since Brown took command of U-M’s defense in 2016, the Wolverines have finished first (2016), third (2017) and second (2018) in scoring defense in the Big Ten and second, 14th and 12th nationally in the same category.  When it comes to total defense, they’ve been first, second and first in the conference and second, third and first in the country under Brown.

The last three seasons, the Wolverines have won 10, eight and 10 games in the regular season as U-M has lost in bowl games each of those years.

Ex-Rice QB Jackson Tyner lands at Texas Tech as grad transfer

By John TaylorJul 5, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Twice this offseason, Texas Tech had lost a quarterback to transfer. This time around, though, the Red Raiders are on the receiving end of a player at the same position.

Late last month, Jackson Tyner took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to Tech as the next chapter in his collegiate playing career. The 6-5, 251-pound Tyner spent the past four seasons at Rice before tweeting his decision to transfer in late November of last year.

As a graduate transfer, Tyner will be eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2019.

During his time at Rice, Tyner started three games — two in 2017 and one as a redshirt freshman in 2016. All told, Tyner completed just over 47 percent of his 184 pass attempts with the Owls for four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Just 20 of those attempts came this past season.

Tyner also played some baseball while he attended Rice.

This past season, Tech’s baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the fourth time in the program’s history. At this point, it’s unclear if Tyner will play the stick-and-ball sport for the Red Raiders.