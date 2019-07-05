South Carolina transfer QB will still get to play at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, Darius Douglas will still get to play in Williams-Brice Stadium this coming season — albeit on the opposing sideline.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Douglas had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would become a departure from South Carolina. Late last month, the quarterback confirmed on Twitter that his next college football home will be at Charleston Southern.

As Douglas’ new team plays at the FCS level, that means he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019. As his new team is also on his old team’s 2019 schedule, it also means Douglas will get the opportunity to play at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

Douglas joined the Gamecocks as a walk-on in 2017 who took a redshirt that first season, then worked with the scout team the following year. The Moncks Corner, SC, native didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks.

With returning starter Jake Bentley, touted four-star 2019 signee Ryan Hilinski and four-star 2018 signee Dakereon Joyner, among others, on the depth chart, Douglas faced a significant uphill climb to even crack the three-deep exiting spring. That likely positioning deep on the depth chart triggered his decision to transfer.