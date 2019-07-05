Third Syracuse LB this offseason enters transfer database

In December of 2017, Tre Allison flipped his commitment from SMU to Syracuse. Nearly two years later, the linebacker has taken the first step in flipping yet again.

First reported by 247Sports.com, a Syracuse official subsequently confirmed that Allison’s name now appears in the NCAA transfer database. Allison told the Syracuse Post-Standard in a Twitter direct message that he was leaving the university because of unspecified “personal issues.”

As we have noted ad nauseam, a player placing his name into the portal doesn’t necessarily mean he will definitely transfer; rather, it allows other football programs to contact the player without receiving permission from his current school.

Allison was a three-star 2018 signee, and only two players on the defensive side of the ball the Orange added during that cycle were rated higher than Allison. This past season, Allison took a redshirt and didn’t see the field.

Allison becomes the fifth Orange player overall and third linebacker (HERE) to leave the team this offseason. Additionally, a fourth linebacker, Shyheim Cullen, was slapped with an academic suspension that would’ve cost him the entire 2019 season before he made himself available for this year’s NFL supplemental draft late last month.