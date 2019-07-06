Alabama football staff member arrested for DUI for second time since being hired

Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested early Saturday morning for a DUI.

According to a report from Al.com, Chapman was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail after being arrested Saturday morning. Chapman was held on a $1,000 bond. It is the second time Chapman has been arrested by Tuscaloosa police for a DUI offense. Chapman was arrested for DUI on Jan. 29, 2017. Chapman was hired to be a part of the Alabama coaching staff in 2016. It remains to be seen if there will be any jeopardy to Chapman’s job status following a second DUI.

Chapman was part of two national championship teams at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban (2010, 2012). He went on to be a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts and returned to the Crimson Tide to begin his coaching career after being waived by his only NFL team.

There is no comment from Alabama at this time regarding this latest development. Should one be provided, this story will be updated accordingly.

