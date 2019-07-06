Former Clemson, East Carolina RB Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident

Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye, 25, died after drowning in a state park in Georgia on Friday. As reported by The Greenville News, Dye was unable to swim to shore after swimming with his two brothers, who were unable to help him once they noticed Dye was struggling.

Dye was a member of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016 and the national runners-up in 2015, although he did play in the national championship game (both against Alabama) in either season.

“All of our hearts are just broken,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”

Dye rushed for a career-high 124 yards in a game in his freshman season with the Tigers in 2014 when he carried the football 20 times and scored two touchdowns against Georgia State. After graduating from Clemson, Dye transferred to East Carolina for the 2017 season. With the Pirates, Dye rushed for a career season-high 217 yards in eight games.

I’ve never lost anyone really close.., in my circle. This one hurt real bad. Send prayers to Tyshon dyes family please. He was a special person that was loved by everyone. pic.twitter.com/d2DzqpHJzt — Wayne Gallman II (@waynegallman) July 6, 2019

