Former Clemson, East Carolina RB Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident

Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye, 25, died after drowning in a state park in Georgia on Friday. As reported by The Greenville News, Dye was unable to swim to shore after swimming with his two brothers, who were unable to help him once they noticed Dye was struggling.
Dye was a member of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016 and the national runners-up in 2015, although he did play in the national championship game (both against Alabama) in either season.
“All of our hearts are just broken,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”
Dye rushed for a career-high 124 yards in a game in his freshman season with the Tigers in 2014 when he carried the football 20 times and scored two touchdowns against Georgia State. After graduating from Clemson, Dye transferred to East Carolina for the 2017 season. With the Pirates, Dye rushed for a career season-high 217 yards in eight games.
Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested early Saturday morning for a DUI.
According to a report from Al.com, Chapman was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail after being arrested Saturday morning. Chapman was held on a $1,000 bond. It is the second time Chapman has been arrested by Tuscaloosa police for a DUI offense. Chapman was arrested for DUI on Jan. 29, 2017. Chapman was hired to be a part of the Alabama coaching staff in 2016. It remains to be seen if there will be any jeopardy to Chapman’s job status following a second DUI.
Chapman was part of two national championship teams at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban (2010, 2012). He went on to be a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts and returned to the Crimson Tide to begin his coaching career after being waived by his only NFL team.
There is no comment from Alabama at this time regarding this latest development. Should one be provided, this story will be updated accordingly.
While it came at a lower rung on the college football ladder, Boston College will be adding some significant starting experience to its 2019 offensive line.
According to lohud.com, Dwayne Scott has decided to transfer to the Eagles to continue his collegiate playing career. As Scott comes to BC as both a graduate transfer and as a transfer from FCS Rhode Island, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
In making his decision, Scott, who was also pursued by Purdue, cited a better opportunity for a career at the next level as the trigger for his decision.
“I took the opportunity to try and play on a higher level and put my talents on the biggest stage,” the 6-2, 293-pound center told the newspaper. “I felt like, as an undersized lineman, I wanted to prove I could play against other NFL prospects. …
“I ultimately figured that if I wanted to make my dream come true, this was a path I had to take.”
The past three seasons with the Rams, Scott started all but one game for the FCS school.
Sadly, yet another tragedy has hit the world of college football.
Friday night, Hawaii confirmed that Scheyenne Sanitoa passed away on the Fourth of July. Thus far, no cause of death has been announced.
Sanitoa was just 21 years old.
Below is a statement from UH athletic director David Matlin:
It’s with deep sorrow that we share the tragic news that Scheyenne Sanitoa, a student-athlete with our Rainbow Warrior football team, passed away yesterday at the age of 21. Scheyenne was a tremendous young man and we are devastated by this news.
Earlier today, the football team was brought together to discuss the tragedy. Campus counselors were on hand and will continue to be available for all student-athletes and staff to help with the healing process.
It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ‘ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him.
This past season, Sanitoa started two of the 12 games in which he played as a redshirt sophomore for the Rainbow Warriors.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by the young man’s way-too-early passing.
As it turns out, Darius Douglas will still get to play in Williams-Brice Stadium this coming season — albeit on the opposing sideline.
In mid-April, it was confirmed that Douglas had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would become a departure from South Carolina. Late last month, the quarterback confirmed on Twitter that his next college football home will be at Charleston Southern.
As Douglas’ new team plays at the FCS level, that means he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019. As his new team is also on his old team’s 2019 schedule, it also means Douglas will get the opportunity to play at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.
Douglas joined the Gamecocks as a walk-on in 2017 who took a redshirt that first season, then worked with the scout team the following year. The Moncks Corner, SC, native didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks.
With returning starter Jake Bentley, touted four-star 2019 signee Ryan Hilinski and four-star 2018 signee Dakereon Joyner, among others, on the depth chart, Douglas faced a significant uphill climb to even crack the three-deep exiting spring. That likely positioning deep on the depth chart triggered his decision to transfer.