LA sports scene is buzzing, but will USC or UCLA join the fun in 2019?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their first Super Bowl appearance since arriving from St. Louis. The Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the NL West Division at the all-star break. LeBron James is welcoming Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform on one side of the Staples Center and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are about to suit up in Clippers uniforms on the other side of the arena. The sports scene in Los Angeles is boiling right now with a lot of excitement throughout, yet the college football enthusiasm is, shall we say, tempered at the moment.
Simply put, the past year has not been particularly kind to the Los Angeles college football scene. USC saw head coach Clay Helton keep his job after one down season, much to the chagrin of some pundits and USC faithful, while the leadership of athletics director Lynn Swann continued to draw the ire of fans left and right. Meanwhile, the Trojans failed to play in a bowl game with a 5-7 record, marking the first time USC did not play in a postseason bowl game without being on a postseason ban since 2000.
The offseason has seen some troubling moments for the Trojans as well. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left the program quickly to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, but not before some messy interference was in place within USC. The Trojans also had some players leave the program, but what program doesn’t see that happen. And the situation could have been worse if not for some players ultimately deciding to stay or come back to the Trojans.
What about the other college football team in Los Angeles? UCLA won just three games and was a mess for the entire first half of the season.
UCLA is about to enter the second season under head coach Chip Kelly. the hiring of Kelly was believed to be a good move considering his success in college while at Oregon, prior to his departure for the NFL. But Kelly’s return has not gone as smoothly as UCLA may have hoped. The Bruins won just three games in his first season, three fewer than the previous season under Jim Mora (and interim coach Jedd Fisch), and it was clear there is a lot of rebuilding to do with the Bruins. But there were some signs of progress as the season played on for UCLA with the team seeming to improve and compete better the more they played together in the second half of the season. A victory over USC certainly helped the cause. UCLA still needs to make some significant moves on the recruiting trail, however. Until they do, UCLA will be little more than a bridesmaid in Los Angles no matter what is happening across town.
Entering the 2019 season, there is little expectation either USC or UCLA will make a run for the Pac-12 title, nevermind a spot in the College Football Playoff. But both teams have a chance to improve this fall and make things a bit more interesting in a crowded sports scene in Los Angeles.
Notre Dame played in its first College Football Playoff game last year and hope to make playoff appearances a regular occurrence in the years moving forward. But the search for a national championship continues on into its third decade in South Bend. The last time Notre Dame was crowned champion of the college football world was 1988 with Lou Holtz in his third season as head coach of the Fighting Irish.
Of course, the highlight of Notre Dame’s national championship season was their matchup with No. 1 Miami. Catholics vs. Convicts in South Bend was the ultimate clash of college football’s old school history and tradition against the new brash ways of the dominant Hurricanes. It became a game that inspired documentaries about it and took the college football world by storm. It was a magical time for the sport of college football with two national powers colliding with the stakes as high as they can get.
Only a couple of teams were capable of going toe-to-toe with Miami that season. No. 1 Florida State was dismantled in the opener, 31-0. No. 15 Michigan (after losing to the Irish, lost by one in Ann Arbor. No. 8 Arkansas kept it within two points. But only Notre Dame could send Miami home with a loss, even if it was with some controversy that is disputed to this day.
Notre Dame went on to take down No. 3 West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to put a cap on their national title run. With Barry Alvarez as the defensive coordinator, Tony Rice at quarterback, Ricky Waters at running back, Michael Stonebreaker at linebacker, Chris Zordich at defensive tackle, the Irish had a memorable run. Little did anyone know it would be the last time Notre Dame won it all.
Here’s what else was going down in 1988 as the Irish were on their way to their most recent national title…
Last National Championship: 1988 (31 years and counting)
Who was President?
Ronald Reagan was in his final year in the White House, wrapping up the last full year of his second term in office as President of the United States. His Vice President, George H.W. Bush would run for president and win the 1988 election with Dan Quayle as his running mate.
In 1988, current President Donald J. Trump was watching his first wife, Ivana Winklmayr become a naturalized United States citizen.
What was on TV?
There were some big debuts on the various networks in 1988. Roseanne, The Wonder Years, and Murphy Brown all made their debuts. Another show that made its debut on Disney Channel was Good Morning, Miss Bliss. That show would go on to evolve into Saved By The Bell, a fan favorite for a generation.
The year also saw some iconic shows come to an end, including St. Elsewhere, Magnum P.I. and The Facts of Life.
What movies were hot?
The big winner at the box office in 1988 wasn’t “Big” (that was No. 4 in the box office earnings), but “Rain Man” starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. The Academy Award-winning film beat out “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” for the top spot in the box office charts that year, with Eddie Murphy and “Coming to America” coming in third.
But 1988 was also the year one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time was released in theaters, with Bruce Willis starring in “Die Hard.”
Tim Burton also directed one of his more iconic films, “Beetlejuice.” Meanwhile, Ron Howard bombed with “Willow.”
Baseball fans also got a couple of movies to soak in with “Bull Durham” and “Eight Men Out.”
What else happened in 1988?
Notre Dame defeated two conference champions in the 1988 season with victories over Michigan (Big Ten) and USC (Pac-10) book-ending the regular season. Other conference champions in 1988 included Clemson (ACC), Nebraska (Big Eight), Arkansas (Southwest), and Auburn and LSU splitting the SEC title in the pre-SEC Championship Game era.
Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders ran away with the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 2,628 yards and scoring 37 rushing touchdowns in just 11 games (bowl game stats were not included in official records at this time). Current Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was the starting quarterback for the Cowboys that season.
Current Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was just a few years into his coaching career that would eventually lead him to South Bend. In 1988, Kelly was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for Grand Valley State. In just a few more years he would become the head coach of the program and lead them to Division 2 dominance as a national title contender.
For the first time ever, a night game is played in Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets. Kirk Gibson and the Los Angeles Dodgers push past Jose Conseco and the Oakland Athletics in the World Series later that season.
The San Francisco 49ers would go 10-6 in the regular season but go on to win the first of back-to-back Super Bowls with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana continued to be among the best players in the NFL you did not want to bet against.
The Bad Boy Detroit Pistons won the first of back-to-back NBA titles a couple of years before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls finally broke through for their title runs. The Calgary Flames would go on to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in the 1988-89 season. It remains the most recent time two teams from Canada played for the Stanley Cup.
How close are the Irish to a title now?
Notre Dame has had their chances to grab another national championship over the past three decades. Most recently, the Irish played in the College Football Playoff last season, only to be run over by eventual national champion Clemson. And the Irish played in one of the final BCS championship games, getting steamrolled by Alabama at the end of the 2012 season. But you have to go back to the years closer to the last national title in 1988 to find when Notre Dame had a shot at the national championship.
The Irish ended the 1989 season ranked No. 2 after ending the season with a 21-6 victory over No. 1 Colorado in the Orange Bowl. As fate would have it, Miami ended the year ranked No. 1 with an 11-1 record that included a regular season-ending victory over the previously No. 1 Irish. A promising 1990 season saw the Irish start at No. 2 in the AP poll and move to No. 1 before a home loss to Penn State in November brought a run to a possible national title to a halt. A bumpy end to the 1991 season ensured a national title shot for the Irish, who had been no higher than No. 5, would remain out of reach. In 1992, a 33-16 loss to Stanford would be enough to prevent Notre Dame from sniffing a national title shot.
The 1993 season had promise as the Irish climbed to No. 2 going down the stretch of the regular season. A major showdown with No. 1 Florida State in Notre Dame Stadium was dubbed the Game of the Centruty. It was so big at the time that ESPN took its signature College GameDay show on the road for the very first time.
A wild 31-24 victory over the Seminoles bumped the Irish to No. 1 in the AP poll with just one final regular season game to be played.
Unfortunately for Notre Dame, that one game came against No. 17 Boston College, and the Eagles clipped the Irish in South Bend by a final score of 41-39.
Notre Dame could do nothing but watch as Florida State claimed the national championship with a victory over No. 2 Nebraska.
Today, Notre Dame is in a good situation even with all of the craziness that has happened through the realignment changes. The Irish are a program that will flirt with a national title shot every now and then, so winning one shouldn’t be out of the question. But their two most recent national title shots have left a stain that is impossible for many to forget about. But how much should Notre Dame be at fault for going up against two programs in Alabama and Clemson during times when they have been two of the most dominant programs the sport has seen in some time?
Notre Dame may one day celebrate a national championship, and it may even happen in the next few years. But this is certainly not the 1980s and 1990s anymore for Notre Dame. There are challenges that exist today that were not as inhibiting decades ago.
The Alabama Crimson Tide have been dominating the recruiting scene under the leadership of head coach Nick Saban. While there have never been any significant recruiting violations discovered that could bring down the entire program, there are a few mishaps here and there that have occurred. In the past year, Alabama reported a pair of minor recruiting violations from within the football program.
According to a report from Al.com, Alabama reported a total of 16 violations to the NCAA in the past fiscal year. Two of those were within the football program. One unnamed assistant coach called a recruit twice outside of the allowed contact period. Another unnamed assistant was found to have contacted a recruit outside of a contact period as well, and that staffer was prohibited from recruiting off campus for 30 days.
Similar violations were found within Alabama’s other athletic programs; softball, volleyball, golf, and gymnastics. The men’s basketball program was also at fault for some minor violations, including granting access to players for a special seating area at a football game. None of the violations are expected to lead to any serious reaction from the NCAA. A mere slap on the wrist at the most should be received from the NCAA since the potential violations appear to have been handled appropriately from within the Alabama program.
So don’t think for one second those phone calls to recruits is about to bring an unceremonious end to the Saban era in Tuscaloosa. It would take a lot more for that to even be a possibility.
One of the major recruiting victories for Florida head coach Dan Mullen on the early national signing day last December was successfully landing a trio of four-star prospects from one high school in Lakeland, Florida. Now, it turns out one of those touted recruits will begin his college career at a junior college instead of with the Gators in Gainesville.
Offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond announced on his Twitter account he will not be attending Florida due to not qualifying for NCAA academic standards. Hammond did not announce where specifically he will be starting his college football career but he did confirm he plans to attend a junior college for the next two seasons. The expectation is he will then look to transfer to an FBS program, although time will tell if the door to Florida is still open by the time that decision is made.
Hammond is the second four-star recruit in Florida’s Class of 2019 to start off at a JUCO program this year. Last month, linebacker Diwun Blackenrolled at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College because he needed to focus on some academic setbacks before being able to enroll at Florida. Mullen voiced his support for Black with a show of support on Twitter.
Our series of posts looking back at the last time various college football programs have won the national championship have predictably focused on power conference programs around the country. Over the course of time, a handful of national powers have faded into our rearview mirrors or simply adjusted to the new landscape of college football and athletics by accepting the reality. Despite a couple of down years for the Navy football program lately, the Ken Niumatalolo era in Annapolis has been one overflowing with pride and accomplishments. But you have to go all the way back to before World War II to recognize the last time the Midshipmen stood at attention above the entire college football world.
The year was 1926 the last time Navy football reigned supreme, and it remains the only year to see Navy claim a national championship. In the first season under new head coach (and a former Navy football player) Bill Ingram. The Indiana native and future College Football Hall of Fame coach returned to his alma mater after a few mediocre seasons with Indiana, but he clicked immediately with Navy. With All-American Frank Wickhorst leading the way up front on the offensive line, Navy’s offense was able to thrive on the ground long before the idea of the triple-option became the norm for the program. Navy opened the season with a 17-13 victory over Purdue and continued to flx their dominance with double-digit victories in their next three games, including a road win at Princeton.
Navy’s biggest win of the year came just before Halloween with a matchup against the 4-0 Michigan Wolverines, who were obliterating everybody in their sight under head coach Fielding Yost. With a packed house to see the game in Baltimore, Navy held their own with a scoreless first half and then upset the Wolverines with a 10-0 victory. It was the only loss of the season for Michigan and may have cost the Wolverines their own claim to a national title that season.
Navy ended their season with the annual Army-Navy Game, this time being played as the inaugural event for Chicago’s brand new Soldier Field. A victory would have given Navy as strong a case as possible for a national championship, but the Midshipmen tied their arch rivals from West Point despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the game. A missed Army field goal late in the game led to the game ending in a 21-21 tie. Navy’s perfect season was scratched but a record of 9-0-1 was nothing to shrug about. The national title claim would have to be shared, however, as undefeated Stanford and Alabama played to a tie in the Rose Bowl that same season while Navy did not play in a bowl game. Alabama and Stanford are recognized as national champions for the 1926 season depending on the poll you prefer, but Navy stakes a claim too thanks to the Boand System.
There was no AP poll. And there was no coaches poll. And there was clearly no College Football Playoff or BCS formula to rely on. In a time with so few bowl games you could count
Last National Championship Season: 1926 (92 years and counting)
Who was President?
As the country celebrated its 150th year of independence, Calvin Coolidge was sitting in the White House as President of the United States. Coolidge sat in the Oval Office as the Roaring Twenties were in full bloom less than a decade after the conclusion of the first World War.
What was on TV?
Nothing. Not yet, at least.
In 1926, America was still years away from getting hooked on TV so it was the radio that kept people entertained. Even then, the radio scene was still in its earliest forms and just getting started. Radio broadcasts were still going on the air for the first time in many parts of the world as radio communication was becoming as vital and important to people as ever before.
TV was beginning to be used in the government to transmit data such as weather maps, but we were still a long way away from the age of your local meteorologists giving you the seven-day forecast and weekend weather updates while you are eating dinner. It is worth noting that the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) began operation on the radio waves in 1926. NBC went on the air with 26 radio affiliates.
What movies were hot?
The box office sales figures from 1926 compared to today show we have come a long way to how much revenue is generated. In 1926, the biggest hit at the box office was Aloma of the South Seas, which raked in a cool $3 million worldwide to top For Heaven’s Sake and The Son of the Sheik for the top spot in the box office gross earnings. The latest Avengers movie probably did $3 million in its first 4 seconds once tickets went on sale.
This was still the age of the silent film, however, so people weren’t seeing movies with any actual dialogue they could hear, although the release of Don Juan introduced new sound technology that would allow viewers to hear both music and sound effects at the same time. That was quite a leap in technology.
If you were looking for some good laughs at the box office, then you were likely relying on the comedic stylings of Charlie Chaplin or Laurel and Hardy.
And long before Walt Disney took the animation world by storm, the animated short film genre was led by Felix the Cat.
What else happened in 1926?
Rogers Hornsby and the St. Louis Cardinals top Babe Ruth, and Lou Gehrig and the New York Yankees to win their first World Series title in franchise history.
The NFL played its seventh season in existence, with the Frankford Yellow Jackets winning the championship. Their only loss that year was a 7-6 setback against the Providence Steam Roller. The NFL has come a long way.
Michigan and Northwestern split the Western conference championship. Stanford took the Pacific Coast Conference title before facing Southern Conference (not SEC) champion Alabama. Oklahoma State celebrated a Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and SMU was champion of the Southwest Conference. Not even the Ivy League was in existence yet, leaving schools like Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to be football independents like Notre Dame, Army, Penn State, West Virginia, Pitt, Duke, and Wake Forest (and more).
The United States began using a standardized number system for the country’s expanding highway system.
You didn’t want to mess with Al Capone. He was fairly powerful at this time.
The legendary Bing Crosby recorded his first record with a recording of “I’ve Got a Girl.” Gene Austin also had a hit with “Bye Bye Blackbird,” and Duke Ellington had people dancing to “East St. Louis Toodle-Oo.”
Navy football today
Navy would go on to have some of the best college football teams the program ever had in the 1940s, perhaps not quite by coincidence either given the climate in the world at the time. Wayne Hardin would coach some national championship caliber teams in the 1960s as well, but Navy’s shot at winning a national championship have far been removed as a realistic scenario over the course of college football’s evolution and growth.
The reality of today’s game is Navy will likely never claim a national championship again unless they go the route of UCF. After decades of playing as an independent, Navy dropped anchor in the American Athletic Conference and seems to have found a good situation. The Midshipmen have had some great seasons in the conference already, although with no conference championship to claim just yet. But the security of being in a conference and the flexibility granted to Navy to allow the annual Army-Navy Game to be played ensures Navy football will continue to be in a good spot for the foreseeable future.
Navy is now coming off its first losing season since 2011 and hopes to return to the conference championship contender Niumatalolo has developed in recent years. After three straight years of seeing fewer wins than the previous season, it may be time for Navy to start getting back on track.