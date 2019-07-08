Cincinnati DB Noah Hamlin arrested for DUI and underage drinking on his birthday

Cincinnati defensive back Noah Hamlin was arrested over the weekend and charged with an assortment of offenses. Among the charges filed against Hamlin included misdemeanors for underage drinking and driving under the influence, carrying a fake ID and felonies for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest and charges were filed on Hamlin’s birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to a report from Cincinnati.com, the 20-year old Hamlin has been suspended by the Cincinnati program indefinitely as the legal process plays out. The suspension is per school policy for such instances. His future with the program remains to be seen once the legal process has run its course.

Police pulled Hamlin over when they observed a vehicle stopping in the middle of the road and running a red light. Hamlin then allegedly drove away from the police on the scene as the officer stepped out of their vehicle. Hamlin was pulled from the vehicle as officers approaching on foot a second time noticed he was appearing to reach under his seat.

Hamlin reportedly blew a .148 on a breathalyzer test. Anyone under 21 in the state of Pennsylvania blowing .02 or above is considered under the influence.

Hamlin is scheduled for a court appearance on July 16.

Hamlin appeared in 13 games for Cincinnati in 2018. He recorded three tackles and broke up one pass as a freshman in a reserve role.

