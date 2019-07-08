Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal, Jr., latest to join Aggie-Longhorn war of words

The Texas-Texas A&M rivalry is over and still very much alive. Since the Aggies’ 2012 departure from the Big 12, the ‘Horns and Ags have been the most obnoxious divorced couple you’ve ever met, constantly telling their mutual friends how much they don’t care about their ex-spouse’s whereabouts while in the same breath inquiring about those whereabouts.
The latest example comes from Aggie safety Leon O’Neal, Jr., who was drawn in by an account solely devoted to stoking the burnt orange-and-maroon flames. Quote-tweeting a poll asking who would have a better season, A&M’s O’Neal or UT’s Caden Sterns, O’Neal said:
Not to be rude I was back up behind a Dallas Cowboy nothing was giving I can play the stat game with anybody this dude Caden is my brother at heart he had a great freshman year I only played one complete game and well my numbers backed up my big mouth in that game big12=7on7
Playing behind Donovan Wilson, a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, O’Neal played in eight games and collected 14 tackles on the season. In his one game of full action, as referenced above, O’Neal collected six tackles and scored one interception in A&M’s defeat of NC State in the Gator Bowl.
Sterns, meanwhile, starred for Texas throughout the season. A former 5-star recruit (O’Neal was a 4-star) and an opening day starter, Sterns posted 62 tackles with four interceptions, eight passes defended, three TFLs, one sack and one blocked kick. His do-it-all playmaking ability earned him Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors as well as a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.
O’Neal’s self-admitted big mouth has put him on the same level as Sterns, and now he’ll get a chance to prove his equal to Sterns on the fiel…. on social media.
In the regular world, the Fourth of July holiday marks the midpoint of summer. In the college football world, it marks the end.
One week from today, college football will lumber its way out of hibernation and begin the laborious process of beginning the 2019 season in earnest–six weeks before the season officially begins with the Florida-Miami kickoff game in Orlando, and seven before it begins for everyone else–by kicking off the annual media day festivities. The Big 12 (and the American) will go head-to-head with the mighty SEC, at least for the first part of the week, by holding its gathering next Monday and Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (The SEC stretches its festivities out from Monday through Thursday.)
On Monday, the Big 12 announced which players will take the podium before the conference’s press:
Baylor
RB JaMycal Hasty
LB Clay Johnston
WR Denzel Mims
OL Sam Tecklenburg
WR Marques Jones
Iowa State
DL Josh Knipfel
LB Marcel Spears, Jr.
DE JaQuan Bailey
WR Deshounte Jones
Kansas
DL Hakeem Adenji
RB Khalil Herbert
S Mike Lee
S Bryce Torneden
WR Stephen Robinson
Kansas State
QB Skylar Thompson
WR Dalton Schoen
DT Trey Dishon
DE Wyatt Hubert
DB Denzel Goolsby
TCU
DT Ross Blacklock
S Innis Gaines
DT Lucas Niong
WR Jalen Reagor
LB Garrett Wallow
C Kelton Hollins
Texas
QB Sam Ehlinger
WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones
DE Malcolm Roach
C Zach Shackelford
LB Jeffrey McCulloch
Texas Tech
OL Travis Bruffy
DL Braden Washington, Jr.
LB Jordyn Brooks
DB Douglas Coleman III
DB Adrion Frye
West Virginia
OL Colton McKivitz
WR TJ Simmons
CB Keith Washington, Jr.
DL Reese Donohue
In a quarterback-centric league, it’s a bit surprising that only two signal callers will make the trek to Dallas-Fort Worth in K-State’s Thompson and UT’s Ehlinger. Brock Purdy is entrenched as the starter at Iowa State, as are Charlie Brewer at Baylor and Alan Bowman at Texas Tech. The most glaring omission from this list? That would be Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, a guy who has never suited up in OU’s brand of crimson but is nonetheless 1A or 1B as the most high-profile player in the entire league.
And as much as they might like to, head coaches cannot skip media days, and four new ones will make their debuts next week: Kansas’ Les Miles (representing his second school at the event), Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, Texas Tech’s Matt Wells and West Virginia’s Neal Brown.
Northern Arizona football player reportedly found dead
Northern Arizona offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead on Sunday in Flagstaff, Ariz., according to a report from the Arizona Daily Sun.
Cause of death was not immediately known, according to the paper. The school has not publicly commented on the news, but memorials have been posted to Noshi (No. 65, left) on Twitter by members of his high school football program, Las Vegas’ Arbor View High School.
My heart is hurting. We lost a wonderful person in Malick Noshi today. One of the best lineman ever at Arbor View. Everyone is of worth. Everyone hurts. Please talk to someone. @aggiefootball05@NAU_Football
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their first Super Bowl appearance since arriving from St. Louis. The Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the NL West Division at the all-star break. LeBron James is welcoming Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform on one side of the Staples Center and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are about to suit up in Clippers uniforms on the other side of the arena. The sports scene in Los Angeles is boiling right now with a lot of excitement throughout, yet the college football enthusiasm is, shall we say, tempered at the moment.
Simply put, the past year has not been particularly kind to the Los Angeles college football scene. USC saw head coach Clay Helton keep his job after one down season, much to the chagrin of some pundits and USC faithful, while the leadership of athletics director Lynn Swann continued to draw the ire of fans left and right. Meanwhile, the Trojans failed to play in a bowl game with a 5-7 record, marking the first time USC did not play in a postseason bowl game without being on a postseason ban since 2000.
The offseason has seen some troubling moments for the Trojans as well. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left the program quickly to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, but not before some messy interference was in place within USC. The Trojans also had some players leave the program, but what program doesn’t see that happen. And the situation could have been worse if not for some players ultimately deciding to stay or come back to the Trojans.
What about the other college football team in Los Angeles? UCLA won just three games and was a mess for the entire first half of the season.
UCLA is about to enter the second season under head coach Chip Kelly. the hiring of Kelly was believed to be a good move considering his success in college while at Oregon, prior to his departure for the NFL. But Kelly’s return has not gone as smoothly as UCLA may have hoped. The Bruins won just three games in his first season, three fewer than the previous season under Jim Mora (and interim coach Jedd Fisch), and it was clear there is a lot of rebuilding to do with the Bruins. But there were some signs of progress as the season played on for UCLA with the team seeming to improve and compete better the more they played together in the second half of the season. A victory over USC certainly helped the cause. UCLA still needs to make some significant moves on the recruiting trail, however. Until they do, UCLA will be little more than a bridesmaid in Los Angles no matter what is happening across town.
Entering the 2019 season, there is little expectation either USC or UCLA will make a run for the Pac-12 title, nevermind a spot in the College Football Playoff. But both teams have a chance to improve this fall and make things a bit more interesting in a crowded sports scene in Los Angeles.
Notre Dame played in its first College Football Playoff game last year and hope to make playoff appearances a regular occurrence in the years moving forward. But the search for a national championship continues on into its third decade in South Bend. The last time Notre Dame was crowned champion of the college football world was 1988 with Lou Holtz in his third season as head coach of the Fighting Irish.
Of course, the highlight of Notre Dame’s national championship season was their matchup with No. 1 Miami. Catholics vs. Convicts in South Bend was the ultimate clash of college football’s old school history and tradition against the new brash ways of the dominant Hurricanes. It became a game that inspired documentaries about it and took the college football world by storm. It was a magical time for the sport of college football with two national powers colliding with the stakes as high as they can get.
Only a couple of teams were capable of going toe-to-toe with Miami that season. No. 1 Florida State was dismantled in the opener, 31-0. No. 15 Michigan (after losing to the Irish, lost by one in Ann Arbor. No. 8 Arkansas kept it within two points. But only Notre Dame could send Miami home with a loss, even if it was with some controversy that is disputed to this day.
Notre Dame went on to take down No. 3 West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to put a cap on their national title run. With Barry Alvarez as the defensive coordinator, Tony Rice at quarterback, Ricky Waters at running back, Michael Stonebreaker at linebacker, Chris Zordich at defensive tackle, the Irish had a memorable run. Little did anyone know it would be the last time Notre Dame won it all.
Here’s what else was going down in 1988 as the Irish were on their way to their most recent national title…
Last National Championship: 1988 (31 years and counting)
Who was President?
Ronald Reagan was in his final year in the White House, wrapping up the last full year of his second term in office as President of the United States. His Vice President, George H.W. Bush would run for president and win the 1988 election with Dan Quayle as his running mate.
In 1988, current President Donald J. Trump was watching his first wife, Ivana Winklmayr become a naturalized United States citizen.
What was on TV?
There were some big debuts on the various networks in 1988. Roseanne, The Wonder Years, and Murphy Brown all made their debuts. Another show that made its debut on Disney Channel was Good Morning, Miss Bliss. That show would go on to evolve into Saved By The Bell, a fan favorite for a generation.
The year also saw some iconic shows come to an end, including St. Elsewhere, Magnum P.I. and The Facts of Life.
What movies were hot?
The big winner at the box office in 1988 wasn’t “Big” (that was No. 4 in the box office earnings), but “Rain Man” starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. The Academy Award-winning film beat out “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” for the top spot in the box office charts that year, with Eddie Murphy and “Coming to America” coming in third.
But 1988 was also the year one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time was released in theaters, with Bruce Willis starring in “Die Hard.”
Tim Burton also directed one of his more iconic films, “Beetlejuice.” Meanwhile, Ron Howard bombed with “Willow.”
Baseball fans also got a couple of movies to soak in with “Bull Durham” and “Eight Men Out.”
What else happened in 1988?
Notre Dame defeated two conference champions in the 1988 season with victories over Michigan (Big Ten) and USC (Pac-10) book-ending the regular season. Other conference champions in 1988 included Clemson (ACC), Nebraska (Big Eight), Arkansas (Southwest), and Auburn and LSU splitting the SEC title in the pre-SEC Championship Game era.
Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders ran away with the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 2,628 yards and scoring 37 rushing touchdowns in just 11 games (bowl game stats were not included in official records at this time). Current Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was the starting quarterback for the Cowboys that season.
Current Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was just a few years into his coaching career that would eventually lead him to South Bend. In 1988, Kelly was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for Grand Valley State. In just a few more years he would become the head coach of the program and lead them to Division 2 dominance as a national title contender.
For the first time ever, a night game is played in Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets. Kirk Gibson and the Los Angeles Dodgers push past Jose Conseco and the Oakland Athletics in the World Series later that season.
The San Francisco 49ers would go 10-6 in the regular season but go on to win the first of back-to-back Super Bowls with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana continued to be among the best players in the NFL you did not want to bet against.
The Bad Boy Detroit Pistons won the first of back-to-back NBA titles a couple of years before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls finally broke through for their title runs. The Calgary Flames would go on to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in the 1988-89 season. It remains the most recent time two teams from Canada played for the Stanley Cup.
How close are the Irish to a title now?
Notre Dame has had their chances to grab another national championship over the past three decades. Most recently, the Irish played in the College Football Playoff last season, only to be run over by eventual national champion Clemson. And the Irish played in one of the final BCS championship games, getting steamrolled by Alabama at the end of the 2012 season. But you have to go back to the years closer to the last national title in 1988 to find when Notre Dame had a shot at the national championship.
The Irish ended the 1989 season ranked No. 2 after ending the season with a 21-6 victory over No. 1 Colorado in the Orange Bowl. As fate would have it, Miami ended the year ranked No. 1 with an 11-1 record that included a regular season-ending victory over the previously No. 1 Irish. A promising 1990 season saw the Irish start at No. 2 in the AP poll and move to No. 1 before a home loss to Penn State in November brought a run to a possible national title to a halt. A bumpy end to the 1991 season ensured a national title shot for the Irish, who had been no higher than No. 5, would remain out of reach. In 1992, a 33-16 loss to Stanford would be enough to prevent Notre Dame from sniffing a national title shot.
The 1993 season had promise as the Irish climbed to No. 2 going down the stretch of the regular season. A major showdown with No. 1 Florida State in Notre Dame Stadium was dubbed the Game of the Centruty. It was so big at the time that ESPN took its signature College GameDay show on the road for the very first time.
A wild 31-24 victory over the Seminoles bumped the Irish to No. 1 in the AP poll with just one final regular season game to be played.
Unfortunately for Notre Dame, that one game came against No. 17 Boston College, and the Eagles clipped the Irish in South Bend by a final score of 41-39.
Notre Dame could do nothing but watch as Florida State claimed the national championship with a victory over No. 2 Nebraska.
Today, Notre Dame is in a good situation even with all of the craziness that has happened through the realignment changes. The Irish are a program that will flirt with a national title shot every now and then, so winning one shouldn’t be out of the question. But their two most recent national title shots have left a stain that is impossible for many to forget about. But how much should Notre Dame be at fault for going up against two programs in Alabama and Clemson during times when they have been two of the most dominant programs the sport has seen in some time?
Notre Dame may one day celebrate a national championship, and it may even happen in the next few years. But this is certainly not the 1980s and 1990s anymore for Notre Dame. There are challenges that exist today that were not as inhibiting decades ago.