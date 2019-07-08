Urban Meyer to debut new podcast about leadership, culture and behavior

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has a new hobby now that he is retired from coaching. The coach is getting into podcasting.
Meyer announced on his Twitter account he is starting up a brand new podcast, with the focus on “how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations.” The first episode is set to drop on various podcast platforms on Wednesday, July 10.
Meyer isn’t the first college football coach from the Big Ten to get into podcasting. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got started with his own podcast in 2017, with members of his family joining him to discuss their own coaching philosophies and more. Although Meyer is no longer aq coach (for now), Meyer will certainly have some thoughts that will keep people tuned in for one reason or another.
Meyer is a national championship coach and has been held to a high standard. Some critics will point to flaws in Meyer’s management and decision-making in certain situations that may draw some skepticism about whether or not Meyer should be preaching about leadership and culture from a coaching perspective. But this podcast idea falls in line with other plans Meyer has adopted since retiring from coaching at the end of last football season. Meyer previously discussed the idea of teaching a class at Ohio State focusing on character and leadership in the university’s business college.
There are questions that must be asked, however. For starters, who will be the first sponsor for Meyer’s podcast? Will Meyer be pitching advertisements for online blogging platforms, mattresses, audio books, and home-cooked meals shipped in boxes? The world needs answers, and it seems we will get those answers beginning on Wednesday.
Will you be subscribing, rating, and reviewing Meyer’s new podcast later this week?
Cincinnati defensive back Noah Hamlin was arrested over the weekend and charged with an assortment of offenses. Among the charges filed against Hamlin included misdemeanors for underage drinking and driving under the influence, carrying a fake ID and felonies for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest and charges were filed on Hamlin’s birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
According to a report from Cincinnati.com, the 20-year old Hamlin has been suspended by the Cincinnati program indefinitely as the legal process plays out. The suspension is per school policy for such instances. His future with the program remains to be seen once the legal process has run its course.
Police pulled Hamlin over when they observed a vehicle stopping in the middle of the road and running a red light. Hamlin then allegedly drove away from the police on the scene as the officer stepped out of their vehicle. Hamlin was pulled from the vehicle as officers approaching on foot a second time noticed he was appearing to reach under his seat.
Hamlin reportedly blew a .148 on a breathalyzer test. Anyone under 21 in the state of Pennsylvania blowing .02 or above is considered under the influence.
Hamlin is scheduled for a court appearance on July 16.
Hamlin appeared in 13 games for Cincinnati in 2018. He recorded three tackles and broke up one pass as a freshman in a reserve role.
Another Florida Gator may be leaving the swamp. Defensive back Brian Edwards took to Twitter to announce he is leaving Gainesville in search of a new opportunity.
“Unfortunately, I will be entering the transfer portal and looking to further my education and athletic ability elsewhere,” Edwards said in his statement. “This was a very tough decision for me. I have built great relationships, impacted others, and grown so much throughout the time attending the university.”
By entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, Edwards is now free to have communication with any other college football program that is interested in adding him to their program. He can also remain at Florida and remove his name from the database, although he now runs the risk of Florida removing him from a scholarship. It appears Edwards is not planning on a return to the Gators, however, so both sides may be moving in new directions with that assumption in mind.
Edwards came to Florida in the Class of 2017. Edwards played in eight games last fall for the Gators. He recorded seven total tackles, including five solo tackles, and broke up four passes in a reserve role.
The announcement of a transfer may not be all too shocking given the off-field headlines Edwards has been centered in this offseason. In May, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence for the state attorney’s office to pursue the case. Edwards’ girlfriend declined to press charges. Edwards noted in his statement that he has had some ups and downs during his time with the Florida program.
Edwards will have two years of eligibility left to use. However, should he land at another FBS program, Edwards will have to sacrifice one of those remaining years and sit out the upcoming 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He would be eligible again in 2020. He can play immediately this fall if he transfers to an FCS or another lower-division program.
Florida has already lost a handful of players from the incoming Class of 2019 and is starting to see some depth concerns at various positions on the roster. I May, following a series of headlines involving members of the Gators program and legal issues, head coach Dan Mullen addressed the concerns and stressed the positive direction the program is heading in spite of the off-field headlines.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams will play for the Jayhawks this season. In a statement released today, Kansas confirmed Williams has been reinstated by new head coach Les Miles. Williams will serve a one-game suspension, which will be served during the season opener against Indiana State. Williams agreed to a diversion agreement in March over an alleged domestic violence incident.
Williams was suspended by Kansas in December 2018 following an arrest related to suspicion of domestic battery. An arrest affidavit reported the alleged victim accused Williams of grabbing her by the throat and punching her in the stomach.
“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices,” Williams stated in a released statement distributed by Kansas on Monday. “I am disappointed in myself, not just as a man, but as a student-athlete looked up to by younger kids. My suspension from football has been hard, but I have learned from it. I’m thankful I can continue with my education at KU. Looking ahead, the most important thing to me is to regain the trust and respect of my classmates, teammates, and fans. I am humbled to return to football and to prepare for the season.”
As part of his diversion agreement in March, Williams agreed to 40 hours of community service, going through an anger management course, and avoid alcohol and recreational drugs for 12 months. While he continues to fulfill those obligations, Williams will also be subject to guidelines mandated by the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards on campus. According to a Lawrence Journal-World report, those requirements include being placed on probation for the remainder of his time at Kansas, regular meetings with a university conduct officer, an additional 40 hours of community service, and completion of a sexual violence accountability course through the university.
Williams rushed for 1,125 yards as a freshman for Kansas in 2018. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher has been elected vice chair of the NCAA Division I Council, the MAC announced Monday.
“It is a privilege to represent the Mid-American Conference on the Council and to serve the membership in this capacity,” Steinbrecher said in a statement. “I am passionate about the role intercollegiate athletics plays in the educational development of students and the dynamic energy it brings to higher education. I look forward to working with our student-athletes and administrators in continuing to advance the academic, athletic and social development and well-being of the students who participate in intercollegiate athletics.”
The Division I Council is populated by representatives from all 32 D1 conferences and handles day-to-day decision making for the top level of collegiate athletics. Steinbrecher will serve as a “key member” of the Division I Council Coordination Committee, which is responsible for handling business in between the full Council’s meetings.
Steinbrecher is the only person to have served as commissioner of a Division I (non-football) conference, an FCS conference and an FBS conference, and also the only sitting commissioner to take on a Division I Council leadership position.