Urban Meyer to debut new podcast about leadership, culture and behavior

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has a new hobby now that he is retired from coaching. The coach is getting into podcasting.

Meyer announced on his Twitter account he is starting up a brand new podcast, with the focus on “how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations.” The first episode is set to drop on various podcast platforms on Wednesday, July 10.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining my good friend @TimothyKight as co-host of the Focus 3 Podcast. We’ll discuss how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations. Our first episode will launch this Wednesday 7/10. pic.twitter.com/GkI6001KRr — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) July 8, 2019

Meyer isn’t the first college football coach from the Big Ten to get into podcasting. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got started with his own podcast in 2017, with members of his family joining him to discuss their own coaching philosophies and more. Although Meyer is no longer aq coach (for now), Meyer will certainly have some thoughts that will keep people tuned in for one reason or another.

Meyer is a national championship coach and has been held to a high standard. Some critics will point to flaws in Meyer’s management and decision-making in certain situations that may draw some skepticism about whether or not Meyer should be preaching about leadership and culture from a coaching perspective. But this podcast idea falls in line with other plans Meyer has adopted since retiring from coaching at the end of last football season. Meyer previously discussed the idea of teaching a class at Ohio State focusing on character and leadership in the university’s business college.

There are questions that must be asked, however. For starters, who will be the first sponsor for Meyer’s podcast? Will Meyer be pitching advertisements for online blogging platforms, mattresses, audio books, and home-cooked meals shipped in boxes? The world needs answers, and it seems we will get those answers beginning on Wednesday.

Will you be subscribing, rating, and reviewing Meyer’s new podcast later this week?

