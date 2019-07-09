Getty Images

Academic issues lead USC DB Jaylen Watson to reopen recruitment

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
Well, that certainly didn’t last long.

Earlier this offseason, Jaylen Watson signed on as a member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class. On Twitter late last week, however, the defensive back announced that he will not be playing for the Trojans this coming season and, as he’s set to graduate in December, has reopened his recruitment.

Watson cited “an overload of courses I needed to take this Summer” as the reason for taking a redshirt this coming season and moving on from USC.

Coming out of the junior college ranks, Watson was rated as a three-star 2019 prospect. In addition to USC, the Augusta, GA., native held offers from, among others, FAU, Hawaii, Toledo and UNLV.

Report: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks cleared in Title IX investigation, expected to return to team Wednesday

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Now we know a lot more to the rest of the story.

Over the past few days, speculation had surfaced that running back Kennedy Brooks, who had been MIA from Oklahoma’s summer workouts since the rest of the team returned to campus last month, was considering a transfer to TCU.  According to one report, Brooks was missing because he was taking care of unspecified “things.”

Tuesday evening, the “things” with which the back had been dealing was revealed, with The Athletic‘s Jason Kersey reporting that Brooks has been cleared following a Title IX investigation conducted by the university.  It was alleged by a female OU student that Brooks had been physically violent toward her this summer; instead of filing a police report, the alleged victim filed a complaint with OU’s Title IX office.

Not only was Brooks cleared in the investigation, but Kersey reports that he is expected to return to the team Wednesday.  AN OU official declined to comment on the report, but did allow that the football program may address the issue publicly in the coming days.

Last year as a redshirt freshman, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries.  The yards and rushing touchdowns were tops on the Sooners, while his 8.87 yards per carry were third nationally.

The media Tuesday named Brooks as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 performer.

Governor in Hawaii takes next step toward replacing Aloha Stadium

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
In the not-too-distant future, the Rainbow Warriors will have themselves brand-new football digs to call home.

Monday, Hawaii News Now among others have reported, Hawaii Gov. David Ige “signed into law… a bill that kicks off the process of redeveloping the 44-year-old Aloha Stadium into a mixed-use sports and entertainment district.” The new law, officially titled HB1586 (ACT 268), will appropriate more than $350 million for the project.  The monetary breakdown is as follows:

  • $180 million in reimbursable revenue bonds
  • $150 million in general obligation bonds
  • $20 million in general funds

“Aloha Stadium has served as a vital gathering place for some 40 years now, where residents and visitors come together to enjoy athletic events and concerts,” the governor said in a statement. “The recent Bruno Mars, Eagles and Guns N’ Roses concerts, as well as the upcoming L.A. Rams game — make it very clear that Hawai‘i needs to invest in a new stadium to serve our state for generations to come.”

The original Aloha Stadium was opened in 1975 at a cost of $37 million.  The first game ever played in the venue took place on Sept. 13 of that year, between Hawaii and a team now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The official capacity of the current stadium is 50,000; the replacement would seat fewer, although the exact number has yet to be determined.

A timeline for the opening of the new stadium has not yet been given, either.  In March of this year, it was announced that an Environmental Impact Study would take 12-18 months to complete, with construction to begin shortly thereafter at the existing location.

Big 12 releases preseason all-conference team; one first-team RB was arrested for domestic violence, another has been MIA from Oklahoma’s summer workouts

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
To say that the Big 12’s first-team backfield is “interesting” would be a mild understatement.

Tuesday afternoon, the Big 12 released its preseason all-conference team, as voted on by the media.  There were three first-team running backs listed — Kansas’ Pooka Williams, Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.   It’s the selections of Williams and Brooks, and the former in particular, that will at least an eyebrow.

Williams was suspended by Kansas in December 2018 following an arrest related to suspicion of domestic battery. An arrest affidavit reported the alleged victim accused Williams of grabbing her by the throat and punching her in the stomach.

Monday, KU announced that Williams had been suspended for the opener (against an FCS school) by first-year head coach Les Miles.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices,” Williams stated in a statement. “I am disappointed in myself, not just as a man, but as a student-athlete looked up to by younger kids. My suspension from football has been hard, but I have learned from it. I’m thankful I can continue with my education at KU.

“Looking ahead, the most important thing to me is to regain the trust and respect of my classmates, teammates, and fans. I am humbled to return to football and to prepare for the season.”

In his first season in Lawrence, Williams ran for 1,125 yards, the eighth-highest total in Jayhawk history.  His 252 yards against Oklahoma ranks as the sixth-highest single-game total ever at the school.

Following that standout campaign, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 and that conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

As for Brooks, reports surfaced over the weekend that he has not been at OU for summer workouts since the rest of his teammates returned to campus last month.  One source told 247Sports.com that “[i]t has been told to others that Kennedy is ‘taking care of things'”; what those “things” are specifically have not yet been divulged.

There is speculation that the back is considering a transfer to TCU, although Brooks’ name is not listed in the NCAA transfer portal.

Last year, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries.  His 8.87 yards per carry were third nationally.

As for the rest of the Big 12’s all-conference team for the preseason, you can click HERE.

Ex-Boston College QB Matt McDonald still awaiting decision on immediate eligibility at Bowling Green

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
While the NCAA has been seemingly handing out waivers like candy, one of the myriad quarterbacks who have landed at new college football homes this offseason remains in a holding pattern.

In late May, it was confirmed that Matt McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green. Nearly six weeks later, a football program spokesperson has, per the Toledo Blade, confirmed that while McDonald has officially been added to the Falcons’ roster, the NCAA has not yet issued a ruling on the quarterback’s request for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility this coming season.

The good news for both the player and football program is that he has retained the services of Tom Mars, the noted attorney-to-the-transfer-stars who has helped, among other quarterbacks, Justin Fields earn immediate eligibility at Ohio State after his transfer from Georgia.

McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coach, Scot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.

Thanks to Jarret Doege‘s transfer to West Virginia following spring practice this year as well as no quarterbacks signed as part of Loeffler’s first recruiting class, BG would be left with Grant Loy and Bryce Veasley as scholarship options under center should the appeal be denied. Loy served as Doege’s primary backup last season and would be the front-runner at the moment to claim the vacant starting job.