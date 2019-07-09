Ex-Louisville players donating money toward former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen’s funeral expenses

On the field, Kentucky-Louisville is a heated in-state rivalry. Off of it, it’s still a brotherhood, as evidenced by a couple of players from the red side of the annual showdown.
Last week, former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. A celebration of Lorenzen’s life, as well as his burial, will take place Wednesday, and, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, at least three former Louisville football players will be donating money to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses.
Ex-Cardinals offensive lineman Jamon Brown‘s foundation will donate $5,000 toward the expenses, while former quarterback Chris Redman and wide receiver Deion Branch will be giving an unspecified amount of money.
“We wanted to be an example of how, no matter if you played for the blue or the red, how important it is for us to come together and support one another, both in and out of sports,” Brown told Forbes.com. “The rivalry between the schools is intense, and it’s great, but at the end of the day, all that doesn’t matter. What matters is that you remember that we’re all in this game of life together, whether you played for the blue or the red.”
During Lorenzen’s time in Lexington (2000-03), the Wildcats went 1-3 against their rivals.