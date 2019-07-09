Governor in Hawaii takes next step toward replacing Aloha Stadium

In the not-too-distant future, the Rainbow Warriors will have themselves brand-new football digs to call home.

Monday, Hawaii News Now among others have reported, Hawaii Gov. David Ige “signed into law… a bill that kicks off the process of redeveloping the 44-year-old Aloha Stadium into a mixed-use sports and entertainment district.” The new law, officially titled HB1586 (ACT 268), will appropriate more than $350 million for the project. The monetary breakdown is as follows:

$180 million in reimbursable revenue bonds

$150 million in general obligation bonds

$20 million in general funds

“Aloha Stadium has served as a vital gathering place for some 40 years now, where residents and visitors come together to enjoy athletic events and concerts,” the governor said in a statement. “The recent Bruno Mars, Eagles and Guns N’ Roses concerts, as well as the upcoming L.A. Rams game — make it very clear that Hawai‘i needs to invest in a new stadium to serve our state for generations to come.”

The original Aloha Stadium was opened in 1975 at a cost of $37 million. The first game ever played in the venue took place on Sept. 13 of that year, between Hawaii and a team now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The official capacity of the current stadium is 50,000; the replacement would seat fewer, although the exact number has yet to be determined.

A timeline for the opening of the new stadium has not yet been given, either. In March of this year, it was announced that an Environmental Impact Study would take 12-18 months to complete, with construction to begin shortly thereafter at the existing location.