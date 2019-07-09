Report: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks cleared in Title IX investigation, expected to return to team Wednesday

Now we know a lot more to the rest of the story.
Over the past few days, speculation had surfaced that running back Kennedy Brooks, who had been MIA from Oklahoma’s summer workouts since the rest of the team returned to campus last month, was considering a transfer to TCU. According to one report, Brooks was missing because he was taking care of unspecified “things.”
Tuesday evening, the “things” with which the back had been dealing was revealed, with The Athletic‘s Jason Kersey reporting that Brooks has been cleared following a Title IX investigation conducted by the university. It was alleged by a female OU student that Brooks had been physically violent toward her this summer; instead of filing a police report, the alleged victim filed a complaint with OU’s Title IX office.
Not only was Brooks cleared in the investigation, but Kersey reports that he is expected to return to the team Wednesday. AN OU official declined to comment on the report, but did allow that the football program may address the issue publicly in the coming days.
Last year as a redshirt freshman, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries. The yards and rushing touchdowns were tops on the Sooners, while his 8.87 yards per carry were third nationally.
The media Tuesday named Brooks as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 performer.