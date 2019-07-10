Chad Lunsford adds new CBs coach to Georgia Southern staff

Less than a month prior to kicking off his second summer camp at Georgia Southern, Chad Lunsford has, once again, completed his Eagles coaching staff.

In a press release, GSU announced that Kevin Whitley has been hired as Lunsford’s new cornerbacks coach. Whitley replaces Charlie Harbison, who was named as cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State in January of this year.

The move to the Sun Belt Conference serves as a homecoming for Whitley as he was an All-American defensive back at GSU in the early nineties.

“I want to thank Coach Lunsford and the entire staff for giving me this opportunity,” Whitley said in a statement. “It has been a dream of mine to get into college coaching and to be able to do it at my alma mater is beyond comprehension. Statesboro is a place I love and I am going to hit the ground running to get ready for the season.”

This will mark Whitley’s first job at the collegiate level as he’s spent nearly two decades as a head coach at the high school level in Georgia.

“Coach Whitley exemplifies what we are looking for when we hire coaches,” Lunsford said. “He is truly a Georgia Southern Man. Being a former player who’s put on the Eagle uniform, he knows what it takes to be successful here. What he’s done as a collegiate player, a professional player and as a coach brings instant value to our staff and program. We are excited about him and his family joining our team and helping to continue to build the identity of Georgia Southern Football.”