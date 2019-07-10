Getty Images

Déjà vu all over again: talk resurfaces of Nick Saban wanting Texas job after winning 2012 title at Alabama

By John TaylorJul 10, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
During the 2013 season, it was an open secret that Texas, even as Mack Brown was technically in place as head coach, was in lust with Nick Saban, with the Alabama coach’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, reportedly playing point man in at least a couple of meetings with those connected to the Longhorns football program.  Even as Saban, and perhaps more importantly his wife, publicly stated on a couple of occasions that he was staying put, there was significant angst in Tuscaloosa as UA officials were “getting nervous about the lack of a response” from Saban on a new contract proposal.

While a book detailed the flirtation with the Longhorns, Saban very publicly stated in July of 2014 that he “had no conversations with [Texas] and wasn’t offered anything.” However, in a late-June podcast relayed by our own Zach Barnett over at his main gig at FootballScoop.com, Dallas billionaire and former UT regent Tom Hicks claimed that Saban utilized his agent to reach out to university officials expressing interest in the Texas job after Alabama had claimed the 2012 national championship, the head coach’s third in four years.

Hicks had previously claimed in September of 2013 that he and Wallace Hall Jr., the other regent to which he referred in the podcast, had met with Sexton for 45 minutes, although the portrait at the time was painted as Hicks setting up the call with the agent to gauge the coach’s interest; this time around, however, Hicks intimates that it was the other way around as the agent, again per Hicks, approached him.

“Another regent and I had the conversation with Saban’s agent and [Sexton] said, ‘If Saban was a business guy, he’d be what you would call a turnaround artist. He’s not a long-term CEO. Fix it, win and go on. He knows he will never catch Bear Bryant’s legacy in Alabama, but he’d like to create his legacy that he’s won national championships at more schools than anybody else. He’s done it at LSU and Alabama, and he knows he can win a national championship at Alabama; he knows he can,'” Hicks stated on the podcast, referring to Texas being the school that could put the future Hall of Famer in singularly rarefied air.

Given Saban’s reported interest, Hicks then went to Brown to broach the idea of the current UT head coach gracefully stepping down to make way for his replacement, the man who bested him for the 2009 national championship.  Suffice to say, that meeting didn’t go well.

Describing him as “bright red” with “[s]team coming out of his ears,” Brown, per Hicks, stated, “‘That guy is not coming here to win a national championship with my players.'”

That 2013 season, Brown guided Texas to an 8-5 record — that marked the fourth straight season of nine or fewer wins — and resigned his post in December. Brown was replaced by Charlie Strong, who made it through three seven-loss seasons before being dismissed in November of 2016.

Saban, meanwhile, has guided the Crimson Tide to a 78-8 record the past six seasons and added two more national championships to his resume.  Whether he ever, as Hicks alluded to, catches Bryant’s legacy in Tuscaloosa remains to be seen, but Saban has tied the coaching great with six career titles.

Taking a look at where the 2020 team recruiting rankings currently stand

By John TaylorJul 10, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
With the start of a new college football season fast approaching, a new recruiting cycle is slowly sneaking up on us as well.

Instituted a couple of years ago, the Early Signing Period in mid-December means we’re just five months or so away from the vast majority of the Class of 2020 signing with their respective schools of choice.  Already the reigning College Football Playoff champions, Clemson currently sits atop the 2020 team rankings on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The Tigers have a total of 18 commitments in next year’s class; five are five-stars and another nine are four-stars.

To put the number of five-stars in perspective, no other program has more than two — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Georgia being in that group.  The remainder of the current Top Ten is rounded out by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Penn State.

And the highest-ranked teams per Power Five conference?

  • ACC: Clemson, No. 1.
  • Big 12: Oklahoma, No. 16.
  • Big Ten: Ohio State, No. 4.
  • Pac-12: Oregon, No. 15.
  • SEC: Alabama, No. 2.

At No. 43, Memphis is the highest-ranked of the Group of Five programs.

Obviously, decommitments between now and December will shuffle the rankings.  Additionally, 11 of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects remain uncommitted; stretching it out even further, 16 of the Top 50 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board remain uncommitted.

Liberty lands former Auburn QB Malik Willis

By John TaylorJul 10, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Liberty already had a former SEC head coach in place as the leader of its football program.  Now, the football independent can add a former quarterback from the same conference as well.

It was confirmed in May of this year Malik Willis had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step toward a potential move from Auburn.  According to multiple reports, that potential move has been realized as, per the quarterback’s father, Willis is headed to Liberty.

It’s also being reported that Willis, who has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining, will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, most of Willis’ statistical success on The Plains came with his legs rather than his arms.

In 15 appearances spread out over two seasons, Willis completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown.  Conversely, he ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The fact that Auburn is a very run-heavy team under Gus Malzahn played a significant role in Willis’ decision to transfer from the Tigers.

Oklahoma the media’s overwhelming favorite to win Big 12

By John TaylorJul 10, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
Oklahoma has claimed the Big 12 crown four years in a row.  From the media’s perspective, OU is a mortal lock to push that number to five.

In voting released Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners have been selected as the overwhelming favorite to lay claim to the conference’s 2019 championship. Of the 77 media members who participated, 68 of them cast their first-place votes to OU.  Rival Texas garnered the other nine.

This marks the fourth straight year that the media has tapped OU as the preseason favorite.

Below is the complete 2019 Big 12 football media preseason poll:

1. Oklahoma (68) — 761
2. Texas (9) — 696
3. Iowa State — 589
4. TCU — 474
5. Oklahoma State — 460
6. Baylor — 453
7. Texas Tech — 281
8. West Virginia — 241
9. Kansas State — 191
10. Kansas — 89

South Carolina announces no changes to alcohol policy at Williams-Brice Stadium

By John TaylorJul 10, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
You can add another SEC East school to the growing number of universities in the conference that are not yet ready to take advantage in a shift in policy.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Tuesday, South Carolina announced that there will be no changes to its prohibition of alcohol sales to the general public at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.

The university will still allow alcohol sales in premium seating areas.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete. …

“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events. We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall.