Liberty lands former Auburn QB Malik Willis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liberty already had a former SEC head coach in place as the leader of its football program. Now, the football independent can add a former quarterback from the same conference as well.

It was confirmed in May of this year Malik Willis had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step toward a potential move from Auburn. According to multiple reports, that potential move has been realized as, per the quarterback’s father, Willis is headed to Liberty.

It’s also being reported that Willis, who has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining, will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.

Former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis has decided to transfer to Liberty, his father told me. Hugh Freeze found his quarterback. Willis will file a waiver for immediate eligibility. He has two years left to play. — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) July 9, 2019

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, most of Willis’ statistical success on The Plains came with his legs rather than his arms.

In 15 appearances spread out over two seasons, Willis completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, he ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The fact that Auburn is a very run-heavy team under Gus Malzahn played a significant role in Willis’ decision to transfer from the Tigers.