Miami completes 2020 schedule with game vs. FCS Wagner

I guess if you haven’t beaten the big boys of college football with any consistency over the last decade and a half, you can at least schedule like ’em.
Miami announced Wednesday that it has completed its 2020 non-conference schedule with a game against FCS Wagner. That game will, of course, be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at an undetermined time on Sept. 12.
That 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two schools.
Along with the addition of Wagner, Miami’s out-of-conference slate that season will consist of Temple (Sept. 5), UAB (Sept. 19) and Michigan State (Sept. 26). The games against the Group of Five/FCS schools will be home contests for the Hurricanes; the one against the Spartans will see the Hurricanes travel to East Lansing.
As for future Power Five non-conference opponents, Miami has Alabama on a neutral field (Atlanta) in 2021; a home-and-home against Texas A&M in 2022-23; and multiple games against Notre Dame (in South Bend in 2024, 2028, 2031, 2037; in Miami in 2025, 2032, 2034).
Minnesota’s depth along the defensive line has been pared thanks to a serious injury that occurred this past spring.
According to a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Alex Reigelsperger revealed that he has made “a decision to step away from the game and to medically retire.” In the same posting, the defensive lineman stated that, “[i]n April, I received a very serious neck injury and concussion.” The injuries kept Reigelsperger hospitalized for four days as he underwent multiple rounds of testing.
The injuries the lineman sustained occurred during one of the Gophers’ spring scrimmages.
Reigelsperger will remain on scholarship at Minnesota, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
A three-star 2018 signee on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, Reigelsperger was rated as the No. 26 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The lineman didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman this past season.
With the start of a new college football season fast approaching, a new recruiting cycle is slowly sneaking up on us as well.
Instituted a couple of years ago, the Early Signing Period in mid-December means we’re just five months or so away from the vast majority of the Class of 2020 signing with their respective schools of choice. Already the reigning College Football Playoff champions, Clemson currently sits atop the 2020 team rankings on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tigers have a total of 18 commitments in next year’s class; five are five-stars and another nine are four-stars.
To put the number of five-stars in perspective, no other program has more than two — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Georgia being in that group. The remainder of the current Top Ten is rounded out by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Penn State.
And the highest-ranked teams per Power Five conference?
- ACC: Clemson, No. 1.
- Big 12: Oklahoma, No. 16.
- Big Ten: Ohio State, No. 4.
- Pac-12: Oregon, No. 15.
- SEC: Alabama, No. 2.
At No. 43, Memphis is the highest-ranked of the Group of Five programs.
Obviously, decommitments between now and December will shuffle the rankings. Additionally, 11 of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects remain uncommitted; stretching it out even further, 16 of the Top 50 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board remain uncommitted.
Liberty already had a former SEC head coach in place as the leader of its football program. Now, the football independent can add a former quarterback from the same conference as well.
It was confirmed in May of this year Malik Willis had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step toward a potential move from Auburn. According to multiple reports, that potential move has been realized as, per the quarterback’s father, Willis is headed to Liberty.
It’s also being reported that Willis, who has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining, will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, most of Willis’ statistical success on The Plains came with his legs rather than his arms.
In 15 appearances spread out over two seasons, Willis completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, he ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
The fact that Auburn is a very run-heavy team under Gus Malzahn played a significant role in Willis’ decision to transfer from the Tigers.
Oklahoma has claimed the Big 12 crown four years in a row. From the media’s perspective, OU is a mortal lock to push that number to five.
In voting released Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners have been selected as the overwhelming favorite to lay claim to the conference’s 2019 championship. Of the 77 media members who participated, 68 of them cast their first-place votes to OU. Rival Texas garnered the other nine.
This marks the fourth straight year that the media has tapped OU as the preseason favorite.
Below is the complete 2019 Big 12 football media preseason poll:
1. Oklahoma (68) — 761
2. Texas (9) — 696
3. Iowa State — 589
4. TCU — 474
5. Oklahoma State — 460
6. Baylor — 453
7. Texas Tech — 281
8. West Virginia — 241
9. Kansas State — 191
10. Kansas — 89