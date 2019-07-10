Miami completes 2020 schedule with game vs. FCS Wagner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I guess if you haven’t beaten the big boys of college football with any consistency over the last decade and a half, you can at least schedule like ’em.

Miami announced Wednesday that it has completed its 2020 non-conference schedule with a game against FCS Wagner. That game will, of course, be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at an undetermined time on Sept. 12.

That 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two schools.

Along with the addition of Wagner, Miami’s out-of-conference slate that season will consist of Temple (Sept. 5), UAB (Sept. 19) and Michigan State (Sept. 26). The games against the Group of Five/FCS schools will be home contests for the Hurricanes; the one against the Spartans will see the Hurricanes travel to East Lansing.

As for future Power Five non-conference opponents, Miami has Alabama on a neutral field (Atlanta) in 2021; a home-and-home against Texas A&M in 2022-23; and multiple games against Notre Dame (in South Bend in 2024, 2028, 2031, 2037; in Miami in 2025, 2032, 2034).