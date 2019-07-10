More than half of the schools in the SEC are sending a QB to Media Days

For those who complain about quarterback attendance, or lack thereof, during the summer football talkin’ season, you won’t be able to include the SEC in your argument.
Next week, the 2019 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days (presented by Regions Bank!!!) will kick off in Hoover, Ala., at the Birmingham-Winfrey Hotel. Wednesday morning, the conference released the full list of football players who will be in attendance at the three-day event.
Of the 14 teams in the conference, nine of them will send a quarterback among its three representatives. Those schools are Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa), Florida (Feleipe Franks), Georgia (Jake Fromm), LSU (Joe Burrow), Ole Miss (Matt Corral), Missouri (Kelly Bryant), South Carolina (Jake Bentley), Tennessee (Jarrett Guarantano) and Texas A&M (Kellen Mond).
Below is the complete list of players who will be attending the league’s Media Days:
Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De’Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.