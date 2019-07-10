Serious neck injury ends Alex Reigelsperger’s career at Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minnesota’s depth along the defensive line has been pared thanks to a serious injury that occurred this past spring.

According to a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Alex Reigelsperger revealed that he has made “a decision to step away from the game and to medically retire.” In the same posting, the defensive lineman stated that, “[i]n April, I received a very serious neck injury and concussion.” The injuries kept Reigelsperger hospitalized for four days as he underwent multiple rounds of testing.

The injuries the lineman sustained occurred during one of the Gophers’ spring scrimmages.

To Minnesota..

F.A.M.I.L.Y❤️

Row The Boat and Ski-U-Mah

ZeroDarkThirty signing out.✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xLRYX3AD9O — Alexander Reigelsperger〽️ (@reigelsperger_a) July 9, 2019

Reigelsperger will remain on scholarship at Minnesota, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.

A three-star 2018 signee on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, Reigelsperger was rated as the No. 26 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The lineman didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman this past season.