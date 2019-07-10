UCF QB Darriel Mack suffers broken ankle, has already been out for all of summer camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even in the offseason, UCF can’t avoid the injury bug at the quarterback position.

The injury and recovery travails of McKenzie Milton, already ruled out for the 2019 season, have been well-chronicled. The man who replaced Milton under center following a gruesome injury last season, Darriel Mack Jr., had been engaged in a quarterback battle with Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush throughout that spring that was expected to continue on into summer camp.

That expectation won’t be realized, however, as, in the midst of rumors swirling all over the college football world, UCF has confirmed that Mack has indeed suffered a broken ankle. According to the school, the injury was the result of an unspecified non-football-related activity this week.

Most importantly, the football program has already ruled Mack out for the whole of summer camp.

Given the prognosis, it appears very likely that Wimbush, who joined the team in January, will open the season as the Knights’ starting quarterback when UCF takes the field against Florida A&M Aug. 29.

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

In addition to Wimbush, the Knights also have Quadry Jones (one career pass attempt) and 2019 signee Dillon Gabriel as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.