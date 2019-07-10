Washington officially unveils new adidas uniforms

Take that, leakers.
Earlier this month, photos surfaced across the vast expanses of the Internet purporting to show the new uniforms the Washington Huskies, which switched from Nike to adidas as its apparel provider earlier this offseason, would wear this coming season. Wednesday, the university and apparel officially unveiled what is being called “Primeknit” uniforms the Huskies will debut during the Aug. 31 season opener against Eastern Washington.
From the release:
The Huskies’ new uniforms feature an “Angle of Pursuit” theme that is inspired by the angles of the university’s iconic “W” logo. Built to work alongside UW’s Husky Bold typeface and influenced by the classic jersey designs from the famed Coach Don James era, adidas designers created an all-new customized numbering system. The corners of each numeral now feature the angles and lines from the school’s mark and represent the relentless pursuit towards greatness that all Husky athletes embrace.
…
Paying homage to Huskies’ undefeated 1991 Rose Bowl season, the new uniforms bring back the classic purple and white colorways. Three purple stripes are positioned on both sleeve caps of the jersey and use an iridescent, dimensional film within the fabric to convey the look and feel of a king’s velvet robe. The stripes on either side of the sleeve are left open, referencing the athlete’s never-ending strive for greatness and room for growth, while a tonal rain pattern accents the twill numbers, giving a nod to the Pacific Northwest’s infamous weather.
The Primeknit body-mapping design features a ribbed knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to produce a refined fit, while knit engineered mesh channels feature Climacool® technology to allow enhanced breathability and cooling zones. The inside of the jersey features silicon grip patterns on the shoulders to lock the pads in place. Primeknit finishes have been incorporated into the collar, sleeve cuff and hem for an unrivaled level of comfort and range of motion, allowing athletes to perform at their highest levels.
To complete the new look, the purple and white adizero 5-Star gloves feature an oversized “W” logo on the palms and the team will wear the adidas adizero and FREAK cleats in team colors.
Below are a couple of images of the new duds, courtesy of adidas and the University of Washington:
With the start of a new college football season fast approaching, a new recruiting cycle is slowly sneaking up on us as well.
Instituted a couple of years ago, the Early Signing Period in mid-December means we’re just five months or so away from the vast majority of the Class of 2020 signing with their respective schools of choice. Already the reigning College Football Playoff champions, Clemson currently sits atop the 2020 team rankings on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tigers have a total of 18 commitments in next year’s class; five are five-stars and another nine are four-stars.
To put the number of five-stars in perspective, no other program has more than two — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Georgia being in that group. The remainder of the current Top Ten is rounded out by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Penn State.
And the highest-ranked teams per Power Five conference?
- ACC: Clemson, No. 1.
- Big 12: Oklahoma, No. 16.
- Big Ten: Ohio State, No. 4.
- Pac-12: Oregon, No. 15.
- SEC: Alabama, No. 2.
At No. 43, Memphis is the highest-ranked of the Group of Five programs.
Obviously, decommitments between now and December will shuffle the rankings. Additionally, 11 of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects remain uncommitted; stretching it out even further, 16 of the Top 50 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board remain uncommitted.
Liberty already had a former SEC head coach in place as the leader of its football program. Now, the football independent can add a former quarterback from the same conference as well.
It was confirmed in May of this year Malik Willis had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step toward a potential move from Auburn. According to multiple reports, that potential move has been realized as, per the quarterback’s father, Willis is headed to Liberty.
It’s also being reported that Willis, who has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining, will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, most of Willis’ statistical success on The Plains came with his legs rather than his arms.
In 15 appearances spread out over two seasons, Willis completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, he ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
The fact that Auburn is a very run-heavy team under Gus Malzahn played a significant role in Willis’ decision to transfer from the Tigers.
Oklahoma has claimed the Big 12 crown four years in a row. From the media’s perspective, OU is a mortal lock to push that number to five.
In voting released Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners have been selected as the overwhelming favorite to lay claim to the conference’s 2019 championship. Of the 77 media members who participated, 68 of them cast their first-place votes to OU. Rival Texas garnered the other nine.
This marks the fourth straight year that the media has tapped OU as the preseason favorite.
Below is the complete 2019 Big 12 football media preseason poll:
1. Oklahoma (68) — 761
2. Texas (9) — 696
3. Iowa State — 589
4. TCU — 474
5. Oklahoma State — 460
6. Baylor — 453
7. Texas Tech — 281
8. West Virginia — 241
9. Kansas State — 191
10. Kansas — 89
You can add another SEC East school to the growing number of universities in the conference that are not yet ready to take advantage in a shift in policy.
Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Tuesday, South Carolina announced that there will be no changes to its prohibition of alcohol sales to the general public at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.
The university will still allow alcohol sales in premium seating areas.
“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete. …
“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events. We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.
Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.
Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall.