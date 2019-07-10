Washington officially unveils new adidas uniforms

Take that, leakers.

Earlier this month, photos surfaced across the vast expanses of the Internet purporting to show the new uniforms the Washington Huskies, which switched from Nike to adidas as its apparel provider earlier this offseason, would wear this coming season. Wednesday, the university and apparel officially unveiled what is being called “Primeknit” uniforms the Huskies will debut during the Aug. 31 season opener against Eastern Washington.

From the release:

The Huskies’ new uniforms feature an “Angle of Pursuit” theme that is inspired by the angles of the university’s iconic “W” logo. Built to work alongside UW’s Husky Bold typeface and influenced by the classic jersey designs from the famed Coach Don James era, adidas designers created an all-new customized numbering system. The corners of each numeral now feature the angles and lines from the school’s mark and represent the relentless pursuit towards greatness that all Husky athletes embrace.

Paying homage to Huskies’ undefeated 1991 Rose Bowl season, the new uniforms bring back the classic purple and white colorways. Three purple stripes are positioned on both sleeve caps of the jersey and use an iridescent, dimensional film within the fabric to convey the look and feel of a king’s velvet robe. The stripes on either side of the sleeve are left open, referencing the athlete’s never-ending strive for greatness and room for growth, while a tonal rain pattern accents the twill numbers, giving a nod to the Pacific Northwest’s infamous weather.

The Primeknit body-mapping design features a ribbed knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to produce a refined fit, while knit engineered mesh channels feature Climacool® technology to allow enhanced breathability and cooling zones. The inside of the jersey features silicon grip patterns on the shoulders to lock the pads in place. Primeknit finishes have been incorporated into the collar, sleeve cuff and hem for an unrivaled level of comfort and range of motion, allowing athletes to perform at their highest levels.

To complete the new look, the purple and white adizero 5-Star gloves feature an oversized “W” logo on the palms and the team will wear the adidas adizero and FREAK cleats in team colors.