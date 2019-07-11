ACC adds bowls in San Diego, Boston, drops ones in Detroit, Shreveport

When the 2020 bowl season kicks off, the ACC’s postseason slate will have a decidedly different look to it.
The ACC on Thursday announced the conference’s bowl schedule for the 2020-25 seasons. Added to the league’s lineup in that six-year period is the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the unnamed bowl game at Fenway Park in Boston, which was created earlier this offseason and will debut next year. That latter game will feature an opponent from the AAC, the former one from the Big Ten.
With those two additions, the ACC will be dropping its affiliations with postseason games played in Detroit (Quick Lane Bowl) and Shreveport (Independence Bowl).
Below is the list of ACC-affiliated bowl games, as presented by the conference:
ACC Bowl Games, 2020-25
— Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida)
The ACC and its bowl partners will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records.
— Belk Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)
— Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
— Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
— Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Maryland)
— New Era Pinstripe Bowl (New York City)
— Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – if the ACC’s opponent in the Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten
— San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California)
— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida)
— Bowl game (Boston, Massachusetts) – managed by ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management
ESPN Events and the following bowls will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team.
— Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
— Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)
— SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
In all, the ACC will annually have 10 guaranteed bowl berths in 2020-25.