Appearing in court wearing K-State gear, former K-State WR Hunter Rison pleads guilty to battery

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Hunter Rison may no longer be at Kansas State, but Kansas State is still a part of his wardrobe.

In April of this year, Rison was arrested for alleged domestic battery and suspended by the K-State football program.  Last month, the wide receiver transferred out of the Big 12 program and ultimately landed at a California junior college.

Getting back to the off-field incident that triggered his departure from the Wildcats, Rison on Wednesday appeared in a Riley County (Kan.) courtroom to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery.  His choice of attire, though, was one of the most interesting aspects of the judicial development.

The son of former Michigan State star Andre Rison began his collegiate playing career at Michigan State before transferring from his dad’s alma mater to K-State.  The younger Rison sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and had been expected to be a significant contributor on the field for the Wildcats before his off-field entanglement.

ACC adds bowls in San Diego, Boston, drops ones in Detroit, Shreveport

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
When the 2020 bowl season kicks off, the ACC’s postseason slate will have a decidedly different look to it.

The ACC on Thursday announced the conference’s bowl schedule for the 2020-25 seasons.  Added to the league’s lineup in that six-year period is the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the unnamed bowl game at Fenway Park in Boston, which was created earlier this offseason and will debut next year.  That latter game will feature an opponent from the AAC, the former one from the Big Ten.

With those two additions, the ACC will be dropping its affiliations with postseason games played in Detroit (Quick Lane Bowl) and Shreveport (Independence Bowl).

Below is the list of ACC-affiliated bowl games, as presented by the conference:

ACC Bowl Games, 2020-25
— Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida)

The ACC and its bowl partners will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records.
— Belk Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)
— Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
— Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
— Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Maryland)
— New Era Pinstripe Bowl (New York City)
— Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – if the ACC’s opponent in the Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten
— San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California)
— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida)
— Bowl game (Boston, Massachusetts) – managed by ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management

ESPN Events and the following bowls will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team.
— Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
— Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)
— SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

In all, the ACC will annually have 10 guaranteed bowl berths in 2020-25.

Ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster has whittled transfer to-do list down to South Carolina, Virginia Tech

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
It appears the Tavien Feaster Transfer Tour is beginning to wind down as the running back’s transfer to-do list has been significantly whittled down.

In an interview with the Columbia State, Feaster revealed that he will choose between South Carolina and Virginia Tech — both teams he has played against, incidentally — at some point in the not-too-distant future.  The back is still on track to graduate from Clemson in early August, which would allow him to play for either school immediately in 2019.

Feaster, who has taken visits to both Columbia (HERE) and Blacksburg (HERE), confirmed that there is no chance that he returns to Clemson, while also acknowledging that his desire to leave the Tigers was triggered by the feeling he could be the bell cow in another team’s running game.

“I think my time is up at Clemson,” Feaster told the paper. “I needed more opportunities at Clemson. I went from first team to third last spring (2018), and that was a blow. I thought this spring (2019) was my best spring, I feel like I had best my spring and left my mark there.”

“I can carry a load for a team. If I felt like I couldn’t carry the load, I wouldn’t have left Clemson. I feel like I’m the best in the country. I feel like given my opportunity, I will be the best in the country.”

Feaster will apparently finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.  The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide this past season, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.  In three career games against the SEC’s USC, the back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores.  He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions.  It was subsequently reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.  East Carolina had shown interest as well, although Feaster from the start appeared determined to remain at the Power Five level.

Jeremy Pruitt committed minor NCAA violation by tweeting congrats to his old high school

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Don’t you just loathe love the inaneness that is the NCAA rulebook?

Back in March, Jeremy Pruitt‘s former high school, Plainview High in Alabama, won its second straight state championship in basketball.  As such, the Tennessee head football coach tweeted out congratulations to his alma mater and its coach on their back-to-back success.

Sadly, such recognition constitutes a minor NCAA violation. From the Associated Press:

The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and the staffer overseeing the football program’s Twitter accounts to discuss that particular rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions for his actions.

A public records request by the AP turned up two other minor violations the football program self-reported in the first half of 2019. Per that media outlet, the other two NCAA no-nos “involved a non-coaching staffer driving family members of a recruit beyond the 30-mile radius of campus where contact is permitted and having three non-coaching staff members conduct an offseason conditioning session.”

That first violation noted above resulted in the Vols being stripped of four recruiting evaluation days.

SMU’s Ken McLaurin latest to enter transfer database

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Just because the start of a new season is less than two months away, it doesn’t mean the portal is going anywhere anytime soon.

The latest to place his name into the NCAA transfer database is Ken McLaurin, with 247Sports.com confirming that the defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman has taken the first step toward leaving SMU.  The website takes it a step further, reporting that McLaurin is no longer with the program, a sign that he won’t take advantage of the option to remove his name from the portal and remain with the Mustangs.

No specific reason for the impending transfer was given, although it comes a couple of months after McLaurin was moved from the defensive to the offensive side of the ball.

McLaurin was a three-star member of SMU’s 2016 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman and then not seeing the field the following year, McLaurin appeared in nine games this past season.  In that action, the lineman was credited with eight tackles (five assisted, three solo), one tackle for loss, a half-sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

It’s unclear at the moment if McLaurin would be eligible to play immediately if he moved on to another FBS school.